Awards recognising the best

FRONTLINE: Ipswich North Rotary wants the community to nominate the Emergency Service Officer of the Year

WORKING in police and emergency services can be a tough life, so Ipswich North Rotary is set to recognise officers who are doing their best every day.

Previously the Rotary Police Officer of the Year Awards, the club expanded them in 2015 to cover all branches of emergency services, including the State Emergency Service (SES).

Richard Horne, quest organiser for Ipswich North Rotary, said the idea came from Rotary's 'Pride of Workmanship' Awards, that recognise quality work and service in the business sector.

"We have been doing that for 54 years in Ipswich, then four years ago we decided to focus on the Ipswich Police District,” Mr Horne said.

"In 2015 we decided to include fire, ambulance, rural fire brigade and SES, and we are continuing to do that in 2016.”

Mr Horne said the 2015 awards proved popular, with more than 200 people attending the presentation evening.

Acting Inspector Steve Riznyk and Richard Horne from the Rotary Club of Ipswich North. Rob Williams

"For this year, the 2016 awards will be presented in April 2017, we will have the Mayors of Ipswich and Somerset on hand, they are big supporters of the award.”

Mr Horne said other supporters of the awards included Sekisui House and the Walker Pender Group.

"Like any good business during the year, you produce annual reports, this is the equivalent of those reports.”

The awards will cover three categories for each branch, Mr Horne said.

"There is an Officer of the Year, a Community Officer of the Year, and a Peer Award.”

While the Officer of the Year award is nominated by the senior managers of each branch, the Commuity Officer of the Year is nominated by the general public, based on interactions with each service.

"It is about finding the officer, from each service, who displays high standards of professionalism, performs significant acts of courtesy, kindness or courage, handles complex situations with humanity or demonstrates excellence in a particular discipline, role or task they perform.

"These awards are where the public show their support for the Police and Emergency Services who keep our community safe.”