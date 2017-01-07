Avoid this construction company: Watchdog

A CONSTRUCTION company operating in the Brisbane and Logan areas has been named by the industry watchdog as risky.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission is warning consumers, contractors and suppliers to exercise extreme caution in their dealings with Onpoint Construction Pty Ltd.

Onpoint Construction Pty Ltd does not currently hold a QBCC licence and is therefore not able to carry out, or enter into contracts to carry out, building work, in Queensland at a value of more than $3,300.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said that contractors and members of the public are strongly encouraged to contact the QBCC should Onpoint attempt to enter into a contract for residential construction or domestic building work with them.

"Onpoint is currently an unlicensed company and it is against the law for them to carry out or undertake to carry out building work in Queensland," he said.

Onpoint Construction Pty Ltd has allegedly been seeking to undertake to carry out unlawful building work in Brisbane and Logan areas.

The QBCC warns all persons dealing with Onpoint Construction Pty Ltd to exercise extreme caution and seek legal advice before making any payments, to protect their interests.

Anyone with concerns can call the QBCC (24/7) on 139 333 or visit qbcc.qld.gov.au.