Author to visit U3A Ipswich

Ipswich U3A is hosting author Neil Begley on Friday October 7, to talk about his new book, 'When Cultures Collide'.

After being imprisoned in China by the invading Japanese as a child, Mr Begley's family resettled in Australia after World War Two.

He was part of the team to install the first commercial computer in Australia, before working in the New Hebrides (modern day Vanuatu), Nauru and the Solomon Islands.

Mr Begley also helped build a cyclone-proof shelter on the Island of Tanna.

Seats are available for the talk in the Ipswich Library, from 12.30pm October 7.

Phone Paulette on 0498 200 055.