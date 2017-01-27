Australia Day sickies cost Ipswich businesses millions

ARE you planning to chuck a sickie today?

Workers who call in sick the day after Australia Day to make for a four-day long weekend are among the 380,000 Australians expected to add to $50 million in lost wages and productivity.

Experts anticipate sick leave applications to rise by 42% today but those who intend to fake a sickie could find themselves relying on the Aussie welfare system, Slater and Gordon employment lawyer Aron Neilson warns.

"While workers cannot be fired for taking legitimate sick leave, they can find themselves in hot water if they are caught lying to their boss," Mr Neilson said.

"Workers looking to have a break over the Australia Day period should apply for annual leave because chucking a sickie is just too risky," he said.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phill Bell said employees should keep their employment prospects in mind if they considered calling in sick and to be considerate of their fellow workers.

"There is a mutual obligation for employees to share the challenges faced in business and they should acknowledge the fact that every day counts and every day is important," Mr Bell said.

"Some businesses find themselves in a really challenging situation and the difference between one or two days productivity could be quite material and they need to keep that in mind,"he said.

Queens Park Cafe manager Kirsten Reynolds said bosses needed to be flexible and approachable with their staff to make for a smooth transition back to work post-Australia Day.

"The type of cafe and the type of camaraderie means we work as a team and I do make sure there is a work- life balance so if there are people who have stuff on or I know they are going out to have a big Australia Day, I can ask them if they want the day off," Ms Reynolds said.

"Someone else is quite happy to take their shift," she said.

"The ethos of the cafe is to make sure we work as a team."

Ms Reynolds said while Australia Day was an opportunity to celebrate with family and friends on a day off, it was also a good chance to get out and enjoy what Ipswich had to offer.

"Australia Day isn't about going out and getting drunk but also about people coming out to the park and enjoying their day," she said.

"The whole ethos of Australia Day is changing; it's not just about getting drunk with your friends any more, it's about celebrating the day with family and friends, but not to the point you can't go to work the next day.

"The movement is changing but if they (staff) are wanting to do that, I can't force them.

"I can say I'd appreciate next time to let me know or give me the heads up but you can't force people.

"I just know for next year to make sure I don't roster them on that day.

"It's important to get close with your employees."

