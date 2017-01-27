31°
News

Australia Day sickies cost Ipswich businesses millions

Emma Clarke
| 27th Jan 2017 5:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ARE you planning to chuck a sickie today?

Workers who call in sick the day after Australia Day to make for a four-day long weekend are among the 380,000 Australians expected to add to $50 million in lost wages and productivity.

Experts anticipate sick leave applications to rise by 42% today but those who intend to fake a sickie could find themselves relying on the Aussie welfare system, Slater and Gordon employment lawyer Aron Neilson warns.

"While workers cannot be fired for taking legitimate sick leave, they can find themselves in hot water if they are caught lying to their boss," Mr Neilson said.

"Workers looking to have a break over the Australia Day period should apply for annual leave because chucking a sickie is just too risky," he said.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phill Bell said employees should keep their employment prospects in mind if they considered calling in sick and to be considerate of their fellow workers.

"There is a mutual obligation for employees to share the challenges faced in business and they should acknowledge the fact that every day counts and every day is important," Mr Bell said.

"Some businesses find themselves in a really challenging situation and the difference between one or two days productivity could be quite material and they need to keep that in mind,"he said.

Queens Park Cafe manager Kirsten Reynolds said bosses needed to be flexible and approachable with their staff to make for a smooth transition back to work post-Australia Day.

"The type of cafe and the type of camaraderie means we work as a team and I do make sure there is a work- life balance so if there are people who have stuff on or I know they are going out to have a big Australia Day, I can ask them if they want the day off," Ms Reynolds said.

"Someone else is quite happy to take their shift," she said.

 

"The ethos of the cafe is to make sure we work as a team."

Ms Reynolds said while Australia Day was an opportunity to celebrate with family and friends on a day off, it was also a good chance to get out and enjoy what Ipswich had to offer.

"Australia Day isn't about going out and getting drunk but also about people coming out to the park and enjoying their day," she said.

"The whole ethos of Australia Day is changing; it's not just about getting drunk with your friends any more, it's about celebrating the day with family and friends, but not to the point you can't go to work the next day.

"The movement is changing but if they (staff) are wanting to do that, I can't force them.

"I can say I'd appreciate next time to let me know or give me the heads up but you can't force people.

"I just know for next year to make sure I don't roster them on that day.

"It's important to get close with your employees."

How to chuck a sickie

  • Under the Fair Work Act 2009, full-time employees are entitled to accrue ten days paid sick leave per year which can be taken when they or an immediate family member is ill.
  • Employers have the right to ask for a medical certificate and employees must comply, even if they‟ve only been off for one day.
  • If an employee does not supply evidence when asked by their employer, they might not be entitled to be paid for their sick leave and could face further consequences if they were found to be dishonest, fraudulent or breached the workplace code of conduct.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  australia day ipswich jobs ipswich small business

Man rushed to hospital after losing control of motorbike

Man rushed to hospital after losing control of motorbike

THE rider in his 30s lost control on a Deebing Heights street

  • News

  • 27th Jan 2017 7:11 AM

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Nine Ipswich jobs up for grabs

12/03/09 181407Business cover.search for jobs jobseeker unemployed careerMICHAELA O'NEILL/ SUNSHINE COAST DAILY

Plenty of jobs ready to be snapped up across the region

Parents to undergo drug tests if they want to keep kids

IPSWICH set to get more child safety workers to keep up with demand

Two suburbs get major upgrades in pilot project

BEAUIFY: Division 3 councillor Kerry Silver is excioted about the makeover Collingwood Park and Riverview are about to get.

Council's 'My Beautiful Ipswich' project rolls out across the city.

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

See a live band this weekend

The latest on the city's live music scene

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Beyonce’s shock debut in annual music poll's countdown upsets listeners, while Flume tops the list with Never Be Like You (featuring Kai).

  • Music

  • 27th Jan 2017 7:00 AM

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Offices On 2 Separate Levels - CBD Main Street Frontage

102 Brisbane Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial * High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to ... $1,250,000

* High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to occupy or lease upper level with substantial income in place from lower level lease. * Large 2...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $409,000...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

&quot;IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE- SUPERB LOCATION&quot;

25/21B Hunter Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $279,000

Beautifully presented townhouse in popular Brassall. Throw away the car keys, save on petrol and increase your fitness levels as you can walk to schools...

THE ENTERTAINER IS COMPLETE!

27 Wigmore Street, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 3 $429,000...

Well this beauty has got the lot! Wonderfully modernized and positioned on a nice big 1012m2 block with rear yard access to the sheds & amazing outdoor...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

Renovate and Capitalise

65 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 3 $299,000...

Every one dreams of owning there first home, well this is an opportunity not to be missed and it's available at a price you can afford in a desirable location.

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... Offers over...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

REVEALED: Major childcare centre to double in size

BRIGHT FUTURE: Stella Johnson, Lucian Bekue, 3 and Tegan Vandenberg at Kambu 'Amaroo' Kindergarten. (INSET) Map of the proposal site.

Indigenous health service apply to expand Silkstone centre

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!