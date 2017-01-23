30°
News

Australia Day 'sickie' will cost us $54 million

Frank Chung, news.com.au | 23rd Jan 2017 11:38 AM
Australia Day at Mooloolaba Beach.
Australia Day at Mooloolaba Beach. John McCutcheon

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EMPLOYERS are bracing for a financial hit of more than $50 million this Friday with nearly 380,000 workers expected to chuck post-Australia Day sickies.

With Australia Day falling on a Thursday this year, many will find it hard to resist the temptation of a four-day public holiday long weekend.

Paul Dundon, managing director of absence management experts Direct Health Solutions, said sick leave would jump by 42 per cent, with the most affected industries expected to be travel and transport, call centres, and manufacturing and production.

According to DHS, absenteeism costs the Australian economy more than $33 billion in wages and lost productivity every year.

Australia Day celebration at Mooloolaba Beach. Photo: Anna Powell / Sunshine Coast Daily
Australia Day celebration at Mooloolaba Beach. Photo: Anna Powell / Sunshine Coast Daily Anna Powell

In 2016, absenteeism increased by 0.9 days to 9.5 days per employee, at an average cost of $3608.

DHS predicts sick leave will rise from an average of 3.5 per cent of workers to 5 per cent this Friday, at a cost to the Australian economy of $54 million.

"In total, with 10 million workers approximately in the economy, we are looking at about 150,000 extra work days," Mr Dundon said. "Each day costs on average $360 to employers. This means $54 million for the day.

"On top of this, to cover sick leave, employers will have to keep workers on overtime to cover critical work, and employers will need to balance their service levels with potential staff shortages."

It comes after a similar warning from the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which put the figure at $62 million.

ACCI chief executive James Pearson urged employees to do the right thing and apply for annual leave.

"Employees wanting to take an extended break ought to do the right thing: apply for a day of annual leave on Friday rather than claiming a sickie," he said.

"Misusing sick leave erodes trust in the workplace, puts extra strain on colleagues doing the right thing and leaves people short of sick leave when they genuinely need it.

"Based on experience in past years, the number of people taking sick leave on Friday could be 180,000 people more than a typical workday, costing Australian employers more than $62 million.

"If someone is unexpectedly absent their manager or colleagues will generally need to pick up the extra workload.

This isn't fair - it places a burden on people who are busy doing their own job, and reduces services and extends waiting times for customers and clients.

"Workplaces operate best where there is a high level of trust between managers and staff, but misusing personal leave undermines this trust. Many employers will require staff taking sick leave to provide a medical certificate, a requirement that will become more widely enforced if sick leave is misused.

"Personal leave is an important workplace right, and people who misuse it may find that they have none left when they genuinely need it." Mr Pearson added that with Anzac Day on a Tuesday this year, the issue would raise its head again in April.

Tim Nieuwenhuis, CEO of on-demand labour-hire app Workfast, said one way employers could cut down on sickies was to say to staff early in the week: "I'm looking forward to seeing you on the 27th."

Employers could also inform staff that medical certificates would be required for absenteeism, recommend employees take the day off as annual leave, or simply close up shop completely on Friday.

"Like it or not, many people consider it to be un-Australian not to chuck a few illegitimate sickies, regardless of whether you're in labour hire, hospitality or work in an office, January 27 will be a day employers must plan for," Mr Nieuwenhuis said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"The impact to the workplace is much greater than the actual financial cost of wages - it affects sales, places unnecessary stress on your remaining staff and customer service is also compromised.

"The issue is what to do when an employee rings in sick. You could call a traditional temp agency to get a casual worker in for the day, but this is both costly and time-consuming for the already stressed out business owner or manager."

And if you are thinking of chucking a sickie, don't tell the boss you have a cold. The most widely accepted reasons for calling in sick are vomiting and diarrhoea, according to a survey of more than 2500 employers and employees in the UK.

Less than two thirds (58.1 per cent) believed the flu was a good reason, and just over half supported people with a 'sick bug' (53.2 per cent). Migraine (36.5 per cent), stress (19.0 per cent), mental health issues (16.9 per cent) and head cold (11.4 per cent) received the least sympathy.

Benenden director Inji Duducu told The Independent the results highlighted problems in the way mental health issues are perceived at work. "There seems to be a clear lack of understanding from some employers in terms of employee wellbeing," she said.

"There is a strong commercial case for having a healthy and engaged workforce, yet employers are evidently ignoring the impact of an employee's physical and mental wellbeing on productivity, absenteeism and [length of service]."

MOST ACCEPTABLE SICKIE EXCUSES

• Vomiting (72.9 per cent)
• Diarrhoea (71.0 per cent)
• Flu (58.1 per cent)
• Sick bug (53.2 per cent)
• A migraine (36.5 per cent)
• Stress (19.0 per cent)
• Mental health issues (16.9 per cent)
• A head cold (11.4 per cent)

Source: Benenden

News Corp Australia

Topics:  australia day editors picks employment public holiday sickies

Just In

Educators gather to talk about multicultural education

Educators gather to talk about multicultural education

A symposium was held at USQ where educators talked about the importance of diversity in local communities.

CLOSED: Massive clothing chain shuts down for good

Sixty-eight stores employing 560 people will close by January 31

Bell rings for the first time at Ipswich's newest school

WELCOME: Bellbird Park State Secondary College principal Michael West greets new Year 7 students on their first day of school.

Principal Michael West welcomes youngsters at Bellbird Park.

Australia Day 'sickie' will cost us $54 million

Australia Day at Mooloolaba Beach.

Nearly 380,000 workers set to chuck post-Australia Day sickies

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

Chopper's Republic of Ipswich

HELLO: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel next month.

Popular character returns

See this teen dancing sensation right now

HARD WORK: Katie Bell from Haigslea will perform at QPAC from January 19-21.

IPSWICH ballerina Katie Bell is performing in Cinderella at QPAC

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

NICOLE Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned to their mother’s moods’.

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad.

DIRECTOR of superhero flick on what he’d change about ‘flawed’ film.

Meet the new Marco on MasterChef Australia: Yotam Ottolenghi

Israeli-born, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi will be a guest chef for a week on the 2017 season of MasterChef Australia.

AFTER Marco’s defection to Seven, MasterChef signs a true food hero.

Big Bang spin-off to be about kid Sheldon

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Actor Jim Parsons has dished on an upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off

How Adam Brand’s Nashville dream fell apart

Country music singer Adam Brand talks about how heartbreak stopped him chasing his Nashville dream.

SINGER reveals how heartbreak stopped him from chasing his dream.

What's on the small screen this week

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Mine halt after land caved in

JACK OF ALL TRADES: Harry Gee Stationer, News Agent, Picture Framer at North Ipswich.

Subsidence isolated residents

MOTIVATED SELLERS, NEED GONE - COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Magnificent Feature Packed Family Home

22 Hastings Street, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 2 $389,000...

Have you been searching for that home that has the lot, only to be let down by a small rooms or not enough yard for the kids to play? Well look no further, we have...

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - ... $326,857

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - $171,500 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS, INVESTORS AND RENOVATORS - HUGE OPPORTUNITY

1 Garowie Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

There is a little bit of work to do here, but this great home offers an awesome opportunity to add your own personal touch and instantly add value! The owner has...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Great Hi Set Going To Auction

35 Boundary Street, Moores Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION - ON SITE...

If you're looking for a property that ticks all your boxes then you can't go past this hi set chamber board home situated within minutes to Ipswich CBD, Hospital...

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Ipswich house prices looking up in "seller's market”

Region's median house price climbed 1.4% to $325,000 and the median unit price fell 13.8% to $235,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price climbs 1.4% to $325,000 as unit price falls 13.8%

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Work to be done before Hungry Jack's opens

Roadworks outside the Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall must be completed before it opens.

Ipswich residents will have to wait for their Whoppers

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!