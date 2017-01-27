Australia Day holiday pay pain on Ipswich small business

SMALL businesses owners who opened their doors to serve hungry and thirsty customers on Australia Day forked out more than double the amount of wages they normally would.

Casual employees who work on public holidays earn two and a half times their rate of ordinary pay, often forcing small business profit margins into the red - but it was a risk Queens Park Cafe manager Kirsten Reynolds was willing to take yesterday.

Ms Reynolds said the business opened for reduced trading hours to cash in on families visiting the park and making the most of what Ipswich had to offer on a day off.

She said the cafe took 11 calls enquiring of their trading hours in the days leading up to Australia Day - a strong indication the community would support the small business on a public holiday.

"Normally we have a look at how many people are enquiring about us being open so if we tend to get a few enquiries we open," she said.

"We weren't as busy as we would have liked but it's still worth opening and having a chat to customers."

Australia Day is just the beginning of the public holiday pay strain for small business as 2017 marks a new public holiday on the calendar.

Small businesses are set to take a $58 million hit from the creation of an Easter Sunday public holiday this year.

Ms Reynolds said the incentive to open on a public holiday and pay more than double in wages was a fine balance between supporting Ipswich tourism and running a healthy business.

"It definitely does hurt a small business with penalty rates, you have to roster down and sometimes you are quite understaffed if you get busy but if you don't get busy you tend to run at a loss," she said.

"You take the good with the bad, it's good because families cane come to visit the park and what Ipswich has to offer.

"In the same respect having these public holidays is a good chance to spend time with family."

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) state manager advocacy Kate Whittle said the retail, accommodation and hospitality sectors would be impacted most by the decision.

Ms Whittle said the additional penalty loadings would make it difficult for small businesses to operate across the Easter period, while others would close their doors for the entire four days.

"Businesses will be forced to either absorb the increase in wage costs or reduce staff levels and opening times to minimise their losses. These are not big businesses - they are small and family-run businesses," she said.

"This legislation undercuts the engine room of our economy. It impedes our visitor offering, hurts employees of small business and is entirely at odds with the State Government's emphasis on job creation."