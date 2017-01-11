Aussie Christmas reaches Iraq contingent

Members of Health Company, Task Group Taji 4 celebrate the Christmas and express their thanks for cards and letters sent from school children in Australia.

Australian Defence Force Medical personnel deployed in Iraq over the holidays have sent a 'huge thank you' to the children of St Francis Xavier School.

The children sent Christmas messages and parcels to the Australian and New Zealand troops deployed with Task Group Taji 4, north of Baghdad.

Captain Emma Palmer, one of the nurses deployed at the Taji military hospital, said the support from home helped brighten the festive season.

"Spending the Christmas and New Year away from family and friends can be difficult,” she said.

"As part of Task Group Taji 4, our medical troops are proud to be doing our job supporting the Iraqi people in their fight against Daesh.” said Major Kevin Swinney, Officer Commanding of the military hospital.

"It's great to receive such wonderful support from the children of St Francis Xavier School. It's really made our day, reading their Christmas cards and letters.”

Some of the medical staff at the hospital have been writing back to the children, with letters and cards on their way.

"In the meantime we want to say a huge thank you,” said Captain Palmer, who is a grandmother herself.

"We want the children and staff at the school to know how grateful we are that people at home are thinking of us over here in Iraq.”

Task Group Taji 4 is a combined force of Australian and New Zealand military personnel on a training mission to support the international effort against Daesh and their campaign of terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

Task Group Taji 4 is in Iraq at the request of the Iraqi government to help train and build the capacity of the Iraqi Security Forces. Rotation 4 took over from rotation 3 on 08 December 2016 and will be deployed until June 2017.