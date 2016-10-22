30°
AUDIO: Teens not shy of a bit of hard work

Emma Clarke
| 22nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
LOOKING FOR A PERMANENT ROLE: Ricky Petelo, Eben Cullen and Jackson Rohl are trainees with Apprenticeships Queensland. (BELOW) Apprenticeships Queensland Ipswich general manager Paul Hillberg.
LOOKING FOR A PERMANENT ROLE: Ricky Petelo, Eben Cullen and Jackson Rohl are trainees with Apprenticeships Queensland. (BELOW) Apprenticeships Queensland Ipswich general manager Paul Hillberg. Rob Williams

FROM one teenage job seeker in Ipswich to another, "do good and try your hardest".

Eben Cullen is among more than 250 young apprentices enrolled at Apprenticeships Queensland and actively choosing hard yakka over unemployment after high school.

The 19-year-old spends his days training for his carpentry apprenticeship and is a prime example of the ethos behind the training company which supports job seekers as young as 17.

Apprenticeships Queensland Ipswich general manager Paul Hillberg said a major road block for teenage job seekers stemmed from disengagement at high school.

"From our perspective we feel wheat we're seeing is a lot more people coming through as we put out job ads," Mr Hillberg said.

"A large chunk of them are people who have just left school.

"In some cases they are students who were disengaged during high school so what happens is they move from being disengage din high school to that next stage of their life where they are looking for work."

He said employers had an expectation employees would have some form of experience or maturity.

"That disengagement as part of high school doesn't translate into maturity or experience so there's a gap," Mr Hillberg said.

"The gap in maturity or disciple is becoming a really big void. That's where we come in, we're trying to play a stronger role in that support network."

Youth unemployment in the Ipswich region dropped by 2.5% in the 12 months to August this year, representing 13.1% of young job seekers who are currently out of work.

Mr Hillberg said the majority of young people in the region had an important attribute on their side, passion.

"The great thing I found it they're at least trying. There is a real wanting in the Ipswich region," he said.

"The really rewarding part is I get to see and talk with and work with some of the youth that are coming through and they're really passionate."

Mr Cullen and his colleagues Jackson Rohl, 18, and Ricky Petelo, 20, said they chose an apprenticeship to get plenty of experience and every chance of not becoming part of the 13.1% youth unemployment rate.

Mr Rohl, a plumber apprentice, said the odds were stacked against school leavers looking at getting into the work force.

"It's pretty impossible for people to find jobs between 18 and 20 when you leave school because people won't hire you at that age," he said.

For Mt Petelo, doing a brick laying apprenticeship was all about gaining the skills needed to make the most of a potential job opportunity.

"I think it all depends on experience, if they look at your resume and you don't have experience they won't hire you," he said.

"Coming here is an opportunity for us to gain that experience so when we get put on work sites we'll know what to do."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics: youth employment

