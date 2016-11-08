AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

THE Swifts Sports Club facelift comes with plenty of benefits beyond some fresh bluebird blue paint.

Funded under the State Government Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, the $560,000 Swifts' re-vamp is home to 30 young trainees for 18 weeks as they prepare their skills to move into the workforce.

The project is a partnership between All Trades Queensland and Swifts and offers strong apprenticeship opportunities for job seekers undergoing a certificate 1 in construction as well as a fresh new face for the club.

Swifts General Manager Craig Howlett said the project could not have gone ahead without the state funding.

"It will see the trainees mentored through in class and on the job learning.

Cr Wayne Wendt and Swifts Sports Club general manager Craig Howlett. Rob Williams

"The things happening around the club are directly funded through Skilling Queensland for Jobs through Department of Eduction and Training," he said.

"Through that program we've partnered up with All Trades Queensland and the club and All Trades have applied for funding which is fantastic because without that none of this can happen.

"The whole aim of the program is to get these young people jobs at the end of the day and that's really what it's all about and we have the benefit of being the beneficiary of some good work around the club."

The construction will make way for a family friendly club atmosphere, a childrens' play area, improved dining and seating and an overall fresh new look.

Ipswich councillor Wayne Wendt said programs like the one underway at Swifts were key to supporting job prospects for the region's youth.

"You'll certainly see a positive affect but I think the reality is we have a lot more to do. These projects have only been revamped in the last two years so it's a new re-emphasis on those programs," Cr Wendt said.

"From an economic development perspective it's really important to support our young people. My son is an apprentice so I take it really personally and I think if we don't train our young people, we aren't going to have any trades people going forward."

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said state government employment programs targeted regions with high youth unemployment.

Trainee Jacob Madden gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club. Rob Williams

The Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, valued at $240 million, was introduced following the 2015 state government elections and contributed to a 2.5% decline in youth unemployment in Ipswich in the past 12 months.

"We do try to target areas with high youth unemployment and even though youth unemployment in Ipswich has come down 2.5% in the last 12 months which is fantastic, our youth unemployment is unacceptably high. We did give priority to area of high youth unemployment," Ms Howard said.

"Obviously we know Ipswich struggles in regards to our general unemployment figures which are higher than they should be. It's getting young people into work, that's the critical thing."

For Maddison Hatfield, 20, and Jacob Madden, 18, the opportunity to gain on the ground training at the Swifts re-construction was crucial to future employment prospects.

"I've always wanted to do carpentry, I like fixing things up," Maddison said.

"The harder you work the more likely you are to get an apprenticeship, if you're not going to put the effort in you're not going to get anything back."

Jacob said the key to securing a trade was to grab hold of a good opportunity

"Get out there while you can, someone else will take your opportunity before you can grab hold of it so get out there and do it," he said.