AUDIO: Lions step in to help father maintain family's graves

PROMISE KEPT: Martin Kelly at the grave site of two of his daughters, Gayle and Lynne, and his wife Elva with two of his daughters Sharna and Robyn Kelly.

A VOLUNTEER to push a mower around his family's grave was all the hope Martin Kelly needed there was "goodness in the world".

Mr Kelly has dutifully maintained the grave his two daughters and wife lie in at Ipswich General Cemetery for almost 60 years but the 90-year-old struggles to keep it to the standard he once could.

After writing to the council for support and a heartfelt letter the QT editor, Ipswich Lions Club this week offered their help to keep the grave site well maintained.

Ipswich Lions member Paul Whear said the club would work with Mr Kelly to establish a community project to mow the area and keep the grave in good condition.

"We feel it's a good community service to be able to help a member of the community that's currently unable to do the duty that he feels to his family to maintain the grave in a top condition," Mr Whear said.

"It is something that we could maintain for him so that the standard he can be rest assured can be continued.

"I was amazed when I saw the standard of it, he's done a great job."

Mr Kelly's daughters Gayle and Lynne died in 1958 and 1960 when they were seven and six years old and his wife Elva died in 2011.

He has visited the site almost every day since.

"After all the setbacks I've had, all it really needs is to be mowed," he said.

"Council did assure me it would continue to be mowed regularly but they didn't say what they considered to be regular.

"It's very good of Lions to go to the trouble."

Mr Kelly's daughter Sharna said the Lions community project was a sign there was "goodness in the world".

"He was very happy and it's nice to know there are people in the community that care and take it to the next level and go that extra step just to be kind and understanding," Ms Kelly said.

"Dad still does what he can, he can't lift the mower so it's just those extra things. When it's in the community it's about compassion and understanding."

She said it was pleasing to see her father would have peace of mind and satisfaction knowing his family's grave would be kept to a high standard.

"It's really nice for him. I just want to say how grateful we are to the community and everybody who has shown that they actually care because it's made a big difference. It really does give you hope that there is goodness in the world," Ms Kelly said.