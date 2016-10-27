31°
AUDIO: Council's ultimatum for stinky business

Emma Clarke
| 27th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
ON THE RADAR: Ipswich City Council has previously issued fines to businesses at Swanbank for development application breaches.
David Nielsen

POTENTIALLY stinky businesses in the Swanbank area have been offered a warning; comply with guidelines or risk criminal prosecution.

An Environmental Waste Industry Summit held this week brought State Government and Ipswich City Council together to work on a task force to get to the bottom of nuisance odours which included a $140,000 odour detecting device set to be put in place next year.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said the time for talk was over and businesses which breached their development applications and licences would be fined and risk legal prosecution.

He said he was pushing to make sure fines were equivalent to the profit offending companies were making.

"We fine people $25,000 or $23,000 and they're making $1.2 million profit, I'm going to make sure the fine is equivalent to the profit," he said.

"Some people have been fined some money that doesn't reflect the profit they're making so they don't care about it. I want to make sure there is some respect for the law and respect for the licenses and regulation."

He said business had been given enough warning to work within guidelines and contain odours.

"I've worked my guts out with the city and we've all worked hard to get Ipswich to be a well respected city,' he said.

"Over the last two months they have hurt the city by creating those headlines that we're a smelly city.

"We're not a smelly city, this is a one-off thing where on certain occasions they can't contain the smell to their property. I've told them contain it or close down.

"I've told them quite clearly, comply with your DA application, comply to your licenses, otherwise you are going to continue to be fined and more importantly we will take legal prosecutions against the companies if they don't stick to what they are supposed to do."

A selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS) instrument is scheduled to be operational in early 2017 and can continuously measure volatile organic compounds, some of which are known to cause odour.

Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles said spikes in odour complaints during warmer months over the past three years had reinforced the necessity for the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection to work closely with other regulatory agencies.

The department was involved in the summit on Tuesday to collaborate with stakeholders to help pinpoint the source of nuisance odours.

"The department has established implementing a Targeted Compliance Program, which brings together parties whose roles and responsibilities are relevant to this issue," Dr Miles said.

"Compared to traditional monitoring methods for VOCs involving samples of air being collected and sent to a laboratory for analysis, the SIFT-MS instrument provides results in real-time. This, together with wind direction measurements in real-time, will assist with identification of likely sources of the VOCs associated with odour episodes."

The project includes representatives from council, Queensland Health, and the Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation.

"The project will involve an intensive inspection regime and increased community presence over the upcoming summer months, which is the period that has historically seen odour nuisance to be most prevalent," Dr Miles said.

"The SIFT-MS instrument will be located in communities surrounding the Swanbank area, depending on weather conditions and the time of year. Any sites found to be causing unlawful odour nuisance as a result of these investigations will be subject to proportional enforcement action, which may include Penalty Infringement Notices or prosecution."

In the past year, EHP has received 95 odour complaints from 52 people alleging bad smells from landfill and waste recycling facilities in the area.

