AUDIO: Cottage home to niche Ipswich market

THE Scottish high country inspired Angela and Mark Naoum to transform an iconic 155-year-old Ipswich building into a fine dining restaurant.

The Cottage Restaurant on Limestone St will seat its first diners on Thursday night, marking a five year journey from a dream to a reality for the local family.

OPEN SOON: The Cottage Restaurant owners Mark and Angela Naoum are ready to open their doors on October 6. David Nielsen

"Travelling around Scotland, we did a year over there and came across this awesome little house or building that was 500 years old," he said.

"We said this is the kind of restaurant we want - something old and something rustic, with a nice little fireplace, chef out the back and waiter out the front, a nice little partner team."

Mr Naoum has been a head chef for 20 years and together the couple have extensive experience in hospitality, a background they will draw on in reinvigorating the Ipswich fine dining scene.

"Brisbane is too big and there are too many restaurants but Ipswich is on the move. People are looking into Ipswich instead of looking out," he said.

Mrs Naoum said they were confident the restaurant's opening would fill a gap in the market. "The people here are calling out for something like this, they are in desperate need," she said.

Their nine-year-old son Jordan, together with his siblings Mackenzie, 11, and Steffarn, 6, are already in training for a future role in the family business.

"Maybe I'll do the dishes but when I'm a teenager I'll maybe an apprentice or waiter. I already have a suit," Jordan said.