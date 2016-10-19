Doco to highlight Ipswich coffee experiment

SOCIAL change starts with a coffee.

Show Us Ya Cups is community-based experiment which focuses on disrupting normal morning routine and stirring underlying social norms.

It was based in two Ipswich coffee shops earlier this month and encouraged the community to take along their own coffee cup, or "keep cup", when ordering their daily morning brew.

Treadwise Media founder Andrew Scott said the results of the experiment, which wrapped up on Friday, gave business owners an insight into customer behaviour.

The results will be the focus of an upcoming documentary.

"The general feedback from the people participating is they really enjoyed watching reactions of the customers," Mr Scott said.

"They have been surprised in either a positive or negative way and have all given some sort of insight into why they think customers behave they way they do.

"I'm not a social scientist or behavioural psychologist I don't know how these things are set up in a detailed professional way but we gave it a crack and we enjoyed it."

He said the experiment stirred community interest in projects that created, changed and rejected the normal routine.

"The positive are that I am finding a lot of interest from people in actually creating a change in our communities so it's like I've stirred something up that existed inside a lot of people, not just a few but more than half," he said.

"The majority of interactions I've had have all been really keen and really encouraging of the fact that yes, this is what we need more of.

"They have been really behind the fact that I am getting out and taking a risk to provoke people into addressing their own behaviours."

Cactus Espresso Bar owner Rachel Nolan said the business rejected paper cups during the experiment to promote an environmentally friendly coffee culture within her cafe.

She said customers were still encouraged to take along their own cups after the experiment finished.

"We do try to be as environmentally minded as we can and often that's a thousand little things and this was one of those little things that encouraged people to think about their environmental foot print," Ms Nolan said.

"Lots of people have a take away coffee every day and it doesn't really require huge thought or effort to take your own cup so I think it really got people thinking in a different way and people seemed happy about that.

"It was largely just our regular people changing a habit. A lot of these environmental things aren't about money, they are about changing habits."