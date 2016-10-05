AUDIO: Chocolatier wins gold with snoozeberry substitute

SWEET SUCCESS: Brett Roy is headed for the world chocolate stage in London next week.

IN HIS very own land of pure imagination, chocolatier Brett Roy is busy substituting snoozeberries for salted caramels.

The imagination began at home in Lowood more than 20 years ago but the now Canadian is bounding from one sweet success to another.

The Sweet Lollapalooza Fine Chocolates owner took home two gold and four silver medals at Canadian National Chocolate Competition in Toronto in September, qualifying him for the world stage in London next week.

He said his upbringing in country Ipswich, a passion for food and a lot of determination were the ingredients for a successful chocolatier career.

"I remember an assignment I had at a very young age at school, we were asked what we wanted to be when we grew up and we had to list our top three career ideas and I wrote, 'chef, chef, chef.," Mr Roy said.

"Food is something I've always been passionate about and something I am still so inspired by today.

"I find chocolate to be a challenging and very technical medium to work with, but one that brings great satisfaction and rewards too. I think that's really the secret, follow your passion.

"You'll have all the enthusiasm and energy you need to continue to improve and evolve in your craft.

"A diverse and varied background helps prepare you for an international stage.

"My experiences growing up in different parts of Australia and then moving to different regions within Canada has exposed me to a wide range of flavours and cultural influences. I think they all play into my chocolate work in interesting ways."

Mr Roy took a special part of home with him when he moved to Canada to pursue his dream - his mum's recipe.

"Mum used to make a passionfruit pavlova that I loved as a kid. I was inspired by that childhood flavour to create my passion paradou chocolate, which I previously won awards for," he said.

"I am constantly tweaking and modifying my recipes so I guess I always consider my chocolates to be a work in progress.

"I'm always looking for ways to refine and enhance them.

"I'd have to say the biggest hit right now is my dark salted butter caramels, which I won a gold medal for here in Canada this month - they'll be headed to London next week to be judged on the world stage.

"I'm so proud that these fan favourites feature Murray River salt from Australia."

Sweet Lollapalooza Fine Chocolates has access to the Pure Nacional chocolate plantation, lost for 100 years but rediscovered in Peru.

When he's not in the kitchen, Mr Roy is developing a business which supports chocolate producers and farmers.

It means farmers have a guaranteed income far above what they typically would earn under a fair trade arrangement and they get support learning new growing and harvesting techniques and adopting new technology.

Back home, proud father Ian Roy is watching his son's success from afar.

"It's makes me totally proud," Ian said.