Boat builders' decade-long project ready to set sail

A DECADE of hard work, close to half a million dollars and plenty of dedication were the ingredients which made catamaran "Quarters" the luxury boat she is today.

The boat is the work of Julie and Colin Hall who have spent every weekend for the past 10 years cutting an old catamaran into four and turning it into a 40 foot luxury sailing boat.

"It was an ugly old boat that was called a Racing Cat and it was small so we cut it into quarters so we're going to call it Quarters," Julie said.

The 40 foot catamaran has two bedrooms and a kitchen, bathroom and workshop. Emma Clarke

The couple are self-described "mad scuba divers" but when they are not under or in the water, spend their time developing retirement homes.

Once launched, Quarters, now valued at $1.4 million, will be their daily commute to work.

"We're mad scuba divers so we always have enjoyed the water. We want to retire onto it and use it to get to our work at Port Macquarie so instead of driving we'll use the boat to get to work," Julie said.

Quarters was the first boat Julie and Colin built and with very little experience, the couple said the process went relatively smoothly.

Quarters will hold a sail for trips to the islands and has plenty of room for guests. Emma Clarke

"This is the very first boat we'd ever designed and we were really worried, we had no boating experience but we've had people check it and they said it's over strong," Julie said.

"When you cut a boat, you have to work with what you start with so that's how the design came from what we had to start with.

"She's a little bit different from a lot of boats in that we put the workshop into it and my husband designed his own rudders.

"Even though its 40 foot long, it can go anywhere a tinny can go, it can go up onto the beach which is quite rare."

Julie and Colin intended to sail Quarters to the islands and have made sure there is plenty or room between the two bedrooms to host their grandchildren and family.

"It's going to be quite comfortable to live on," Julie said.

"We're really looking forward to that.

"We do intend to sail it, we'd like to go up to New Guinea and the islands and then later on we'll so how we go with experience."

Julie and Colin intend to launch Quarters in the coming weeks.