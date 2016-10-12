24°
AUDIO: Ipswich central family farm to sell at auction

Emma Clarke
| 12th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
SALE BY AUCTION: Siblings Peter Todd and Margaret Seahan, pictured with family dog Buttons, are preparing the auction of their late parents' North Tivoli property.
SALE BY AUCTION: Siblings Peter Todd and Margaret Seahan, pictured with family dog Buttons, are preparing the auction of their late parents' North Tivoli property. David Nielsen

FOR decades it was a private country sanctuary but now a 128 acre family farm in the centre of Ipswich is ready to change hands.

The North Tivoli property was home to Dr Ron and Velyian Todd and dog Buttons since the house was built in the 1980's but for more than 40 years, the Todd family has called it their weekend get-away.

Siblings Margaret Sheahan and Peter Todd together with their family will pass their late parents' property onto new owners when it goes to auction later this month.

Mr Todd said he, his family and his parents' grandchildren had fond memories of weekends spent at the property.

"Until the mid 80's my parents lived in town and we came out here on the weekends and occupied ourselves on weekends. It was only in the 1980's that my parents built here after we left home but we certainly spent our childhood years running around," Mr Todd said.

"We kept it going because it was somewhere Mum loved to be, we're very fond of it.

"It was a home for our parents and their grandchildren."

He said the property had changed significantly since the 1970's.

"We used to put our friends to work, the kids used to love coming out here because it was the opportunity to work with horses, work with cattle, jump in creeks and that sort of thing," Mr Todd said.

"Sentimentally it would be nice for it to be continued to be used the way it's been used but that seems unlikely.

"When we first moved here it was pretty much in the country, it's now surrounded by houses and industry. 130 acres insulates you pretty well from it.

"When we were younger we used to go out riding around the district but the highway has got busier.

"Dad in his retirement followed through on his ambition to have an extensive collection of Australian birds and he achieved that, he had an extraordinary collection of birds here."

Ray White salesman Neil Mundy said the property had three titles and multiple dwellings.

It means there has already been interest from families, investors and developers with three titles allowing the property to be split up and used to suit applications subject to council conditions and approvals.

"It really has a lot of different aspects for a lot of different people. We've had contact from nursing homes, from people looking at the front for petrol station type investigations and we've had light industry investigations plus we've had mum and dads look at it as well," Mr Mundy said.

"So it really is quite an unusual property."

Topics:  auction, north tivoli, ray white, real estate

