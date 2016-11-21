Family 'over the moon' as haunting cold case reopened

THE unsolved murder of Toowoomba teen Annette Mason has haunted the city for 27 years despite decades of police investigations and repeated appeals for information.

An inquest 25 years ago failed to find the person responsible for the brutal slaying of the smiling school girl, whose badly beaten and partly naked body was found under a doona in a house she shared with two other women on the afternoon of November 19, 1989.

Now, her family is a step closer to getting justice.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath instructed the State Coroner to re-open the inquest into the brutal killing - a move which Annette's sister Linda Mason hailed as a win for her family, and justice.

"I think the Attorney-General has decided it's the right thing to do," Ms Mason said.

"The support for Annette, the family and the media has been pushing and helping to get to this.

"We're just over the moon."

Annette Mason. Contributed

The previous Coronial inquest in 1991 heard from 25 witnesses but lacked sufficient evidence to establish the "identity of the person responsible for her death", Ms D'Ath said in a statement.

"The inquest was closed subject to 'reopening at any stage should further evidence become available'," she said.

Ms Mason believes that will come to light and lead to a conviction of the person responsible for killing her sister.

"I believe there is further evidence and I believe that will come out," Ms Mason said.

"Now I'm just waiting for the call."

The date of the inquest is yet to be set, but Ms Mason is confident it will end with the family finally getting justice for their sibling.

"They need to gather everyone around who needs to be at that inquest so everything gets heard," she said. "We need an outcome and that's what I'm going to be pushing for."

A $250,000 reward remains on offer for information that leads to the conviction of anyone responsible for Annette's death. No one has been charged over the killing.

Ms D'Ath said it was in the "interests of justice that the inquest be re-opened", and today instructed the State Coroner to re-examine the Toowoomba teen's death.

"I met with the Mason family in relation to this case earlier this year, and since that time my department has been in regular contact with them," she said.

"I would again urge anyone with information in relation to Annette's death to contact police, whose investigation is ongoing."

