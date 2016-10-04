Live baiting: AG to appeal Tom Noble's cruelty sentencing

A SENTENCING handed down by an Ipswich Judge has been challenged by Queensland's Attorney General.

Yvette D'Ath has told the Director of Public Prosecutions to appeal against the sentence, handed down by Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren, which allowed Tom Noble to walk free.

Ms D'Ath labelled the sentence "manifestly inadequate" in a written statement.

"The appeal is on the grounds that the decision to suspend the sentence was manifestly inadequate," the statement reads.

Tom Noble was sentenced to three years imprisonment, wholly suspended, on September 6.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has also launched a legal bid targeting the former greyhound racer's Churchable property where the crimes he pleaded guilty to took place.

Noble used three live possums, two rabbits and 10 live piglets to bait dogs to develop a "bloodlust" within them at his Churchable property in 2014.

During his sentencing hearing at Ipswich last month, the court heard Noble made a small amount of money from baiting greyhounds.

The government's confiscations unit applied to Brisbane Supreme Court for a restraining over Tom Noble's 16-hectare property, advertised for sale for $650,000.

The unit plans to argue the property qualifies as "tainted property" under the proceeds of crime laws because of the 15 offences of serious animal cruelty committed there.