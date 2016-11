The ATO has seen a huge decrease in the number of reported phone scams in the last month.

Assistant Commissioner Graham Whyte said in early October the scam line was receiving more than 750 reports a day. In recent weeks numbers have dropped to as low as 30.

This decrease comes in the wake of multiple call centres in India being raided on suspicion of conducting tax scam calls. These call centres were targeting taxpayers in a range of countries, including Australia.