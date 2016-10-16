Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries.

IMAGINE Sunday afternoon relaxing in a beautiful setting, surrounded by lush gardens, sipping on your favourite drink and enjoying afternoon tea with friends whilst listening to the beautiful sounds of the singers from the Underground Opera Company.

Well, you can do just that on Sunday October, 23 at 108 North Station Rd, Booval from 2pm when the Zonta Club of Ipswich holds its annual "Arias in the Afternoon” fundraising event.

Going by previous events like this it will be a very pleasant afternoon.

The funds raised help support Zonta's local and international projects.

For example, projects helping women who have suffered domestic violence or providing 'comfort cushions' for those women who have had breast cancer surgery.

Internationally, they provide birthing kits to women in third world countries.

These kits are put together in collaboration with local schools.

Ipswich Zonta also fund bursaries for young women to study at university in areas like business.

All the money raised through their fund raising efforts go into these types of ventures.

Fundraising is always a challenge for service organisations like Zonta.

Whilst events such as Arias has always been well received by those attending over the years, attendances are now dwindling as people lives become busier with family, travel or failing health.

In the beginning, Arias' was held in the evening under the stars at Booval House which was always a nice way to spend an evening.

As the event evolved it became obvious to Zonta that an afternoon event would be more appropriate especially for some of the older folk who attended.

So for the last couple of years it has been held on a Sunday afternoon.

Besides, Sunday afternoons are less likely to clash with families sporting activities, church attendance and the myriad of things that we all become involved with in our busy lives.

It is time to relax before the onslaught of a new week.

Pam Lane, the organiser for Arias, said the month of October has been designated as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month so it is very appropriate that we hold this event at this time.

She went on to say that "the music is more of a popular style and light opera as well as songs from some well-known musicals. What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than by sitting under the Jacaranda trees listening to wonderful music,” she said.

The uniqueness of this event is that everyone takes along their own picnic to share with friends and their own liquid refreshments.

The organisation provides tea and coffee along with tables, chairs and tablecloths. Table seating is in groups of ten.

Don't worry if you can't get a group of 10 people together there is plenty of room for you and who knows, you may meet new friends.

So get together nine other people you want to share a great afternoon with, organise food and drinks and contact Pam Lane on 0411706541 to book your table.

Admission to this great event, which starts at at 2pm on October 23, costs $70 for adults, $65 for concession and $10 for children.