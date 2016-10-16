27°
News

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

Senior Matters with QT columnist Wayne Macdonnell | 16th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries.
GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries. Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IMAGINE Sunday afternoon relaxing in a beautiful setting, surrounded by lush gardens, sipping on your favourite drink and enjoying afternoon tea with friends whilst listening to the beautiful sounds of the singers from the Underground Opera Company.

Well, you can do just that on Sunday October, 23 at 108 North Station Rd, Booval from 2pm when the Zonta Club of Ipswich holds its annual "Arias in the Afternoon” fundraising event.

Going by previous events like this it will be a very pleasant afternoon.

The funds raised help support Zonta's local and international projects.

For example, projects helping women who have suffered domestic violence or providing 'comfort cushions' for those women who have had breast cancer surgery.

Internationally, they provide birthing kits to women in third world countries.

These kits are put together in collaboration with local schools.

Ipswich Zonta also fund bursaries for young women to study at university in areas like business.

All the money raised through their fund raising efforts go into these types of ventures.

Fundraising is always a challenge for service organisations like Zonta.

Whilst events such as Arias has always been well received by those attending over the years, attendances are now dwindling as people lives become busier with family, travel or failing health.

In the beginning, Arias' was held in the evening under the stars at Booval House which was always a nice way to spend an evening.

As the event evolved it became obvious to Zonta that an afternoon event would be more appropriate especially for some of the older folk who attended.

So for the last couple of years it has been held on a Sunday afternoon.

Besides, Sunday afternoons are less likely to clash with families sporting activities, church attendance and the myriad of things that we all become involved with in our busy lives.

It is time to relax before the onslaught of a new week.

Pam Lane, the organiser for Arias, said the month of October has been designated as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month so it is very appropriate that we hold this event at this time.

She went on to say that "the music is more of a popular style and light opera as well as songs from some well-known musicals. What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than by sitting under the Jacaranda trees listening to wonderful music,” she said.

The uniqueness of this event is that everyone takes along their own picnic to share with friends and their own liquid refreshments.

The organisation provides tea and coffee along with tables, chairs and tablecloths. Table seating is in groups of ten.

Don't worry if you can't get a group of 10 people together there is plenty of room for you and who knows, you may meet new friends.

So get together nine other people you want to share a great afternoon with, organise food and drinks and contact Pam Lane on 0411706541 to book your table.

Admission to this great event, which starts at at 2pm on October 23, costs $70 for adults, $65 for concession and $10 for children.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fundraising ipswich senior matters wayne macdonnell whatson zonta club

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

Zonta Club of Ipswich to host annual "Arias in the Afternoon"

AUDIO: Pests at large while farmers' guns locked away

ON THE LAND: Primary producer Bruce Greer relies on weapons to run his rural business.

Farmers forced to use firearms in line with strict conditions

GALLERY: Handmade Expo brings classic toys back to life

HANDMADE EXPO: Chris Guymer with his handmade wooden toys at the Handmade Expo on Saturday.

Craftsman draws on life long passion in creating wooden toys

Victim bit free of duct tape in kidnapping, court heard

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

'These fellas were unhappy they were unable to find their drugs'

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries.

Zonta Club of Ipswich to host annual "Arias in the Afternoon"

Find fashion treasures for just $2

The sale is set to offer style on a budget.

Massive Lifeline clothing sale on this weekend

Superstar show with extra rock

ROCK STAR ENDING: Ipswich Orpheus Chorale is performing Jesus Christ Superstar at the Ipswich Civic Centre throughout this weekend. These spectacular pictures were taken during the final dress rehearsal.

Ipswich talent hits stage

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Superstar show with extra rock

ROCK STAR ENDING: Ipswich Orpheus Chorale is performing Jesus Christ Superstar at the Ipswich Civic Centre throughout this weekend. These spectacular pictures were taken during the final dress rehearsal.

Ipswich talent hits stage

Things to do around the Ipswich region

Enjoy a traditional country dance at Glenore Grove tonight.

Things to do around Ipswich

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

NICELY PRESENTED 887m2

11 Warwick Court, Bellbird Park 4300

House 3 1 2 $275,000

Beautifully presented and cared for, this 3 bedroom home is ready to live in from the fully fitted easy care kitchen to the two way bathroom and all in between.

NEST OR INVEST LARGE HOME

135 Highbury Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Here's a great opportunity to secure a good investment property in a handy location possible rental $330-$350pw. It also a great family home, its spacious and...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

Great Floorplan

97 Collins Street, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Low Maintenance home and garden with all the basics covered. Separate formal lounge Combined kitchen dining family with large pantry Generous main bedroom with...

&#39;UNCONDITIONAL&#39;

48 Nimmo Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $389,000

Solid Stucco & Built to Last 1950’s Brick CHARACTER HOME + POOL & SPACIOUS YARD RMO3 – Medium Density Zoned for Future Potential Walking Distance to RAIL & Super...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 ALL OFFERS...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

Lot 3 - 35 Acres - God&#39;s Own Country

3/5 Weiers Road, Ropeley 4343

Rural 0 0 $210,000

Can you hear the call of the country? This is it - peace & quiet. The perfect spot for you to turn this piece of God's own country into your blissful rural...

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property market bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide