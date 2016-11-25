Armed fugitive rams police car

TWO Ipswich police are injured and a man in custody following a dramatic stolen vehicle chase.

Police were put onto the trail of a stolen Subaru following reports of an armed robbery at the rural township of Roadvale, near Boonah, about 11.15am.

The vehicle was involved in several traffic incidents as it made its way towards Ipswich, before ramming a police car at Springfield about midday, allegedly writing off both vehicles.

One of the officers in the police vehicle has sustained a suspected broken wrist in the collision.

Another officer sustained minor injuries while unsuccessfully deploying a tyre deflation device.

Police are still investigating the alleged armed robbery which triggered the chase.

The offence was reported at a private dwelling on Roadvale-Harrisville Rd.

A man has been taken into custody, however police say a second suspect vehicle is still outstanding.