Armed man attacks fire truck battling out-of-control blaze

AN ARMED man was caught interfering with a fire engine at the scene of a bush fire yesterday afternoon, police say.

The man was allegedly armed with a knife and and metal bar when police saw him at the back of the fire apparatus at Mount Juillerat Dv, Augustine Heights at 3.30pm.

Police approached the man who allegedly produced a knife and metal bar. He was arrested without further incident.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Officers were working at the scene of a bush fire when the man was intercepted.

The origin of the fire is still been investigated and police are appealing for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam vision of the area around 3pm to contact Crime Stoppers.

A 27-year-old Springfield man has been charged with one count each of possession of a knife in a public place and interfere with fire apparatus.

He is expected to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court in December.