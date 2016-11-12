32°
Arka has his head in the clouds

Gary Worrall
| 12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
MY FAVOURITE: Arka Basu with the single engine Fling.
MY FAVOURITE: Arka Basu with the single engine Fling. Contributed

FOR Arka Basu, learning to fly was more than just a dream, it was his life ambition.

When the Springfield resident got the chance to be one of the first to enrol in the University of Southern Queensland's Bachelor of Aviation, he jumped at the chance.

"I grew up in Ipswich, went to Ipswich Grammar, so when the chance to do my dream degree at Springfield came up, I was thrilled,” Mr Basu said.

"I had started a Business Management degree at University of Queensland, but I left that to do this course at USQ, although I might go back and finish it in the future.”

With the degree debuting in 2016, Mr Basu was soon back studying management subjects, but this time from an aviation perspective.

"This year was all about aviation management subjects. We learnt safety management systems, the importance of safety, mitigating risk, safety policy and crew resource management.”

While the theory subjects were vital, Mr Basu said the course did allow some practical highlights, including trips to Aviation Australia in Brisbane, where the students racked up hours in the simulators.

"Aviation Australia has simulators for a Cessna 152 and a Boeing 737. We spent time in both of those.”

Arka takes advantage of some simulator time at Aviation Australia
Arka takes advantage of some simulator time at Aviation Australia Contributed

Returning to the campus, Mr Basu said the course moved on to cover aviation law, including the numerous governing bodies of the industry.

"It taught us how airports operate, and what industry looks after what function.”

It was at this time Mr Basu was given the chance to nominate his major, choosing between flight operations, or entering the management stream.

With a dream of becoming a commercial pilot, and being paid to fly, Mr Basu was happy to go down the Flight Operations path.

"I can now obtain my commercial pilot's licence, which is the first step to becoming a working pilot.”

Unlike a licence to drive a car, Mr Basu said pilots also required specific type approvals, before they can fly commercially.

"At the end of the course, I can apply for different ratings and endorsements, starting with an instrument rating, which is needed to fly multi-engine aircraft.

"As an airline pilot you get type ratings - they are specific for each model of aircraft.”

Mr Basu said this would involve more theory - as well as simulator time - specific to each aeroplane.

"It is heavy training, very stringent, but you have to be, to avoid accidents, it is what you need to know to fly that particular aircraft.”

The USQ course provides two levels of achievement, Mr Basu said, the Diploma of Aviation, which qualifies him as a commercial pilot, and the Bachelor degree, that provides the management qualifications to allow graduates to become aircraft captains.

With the degree offered in a condensed form, Mr Basu said by mid-2018 he should be working in his first job.

"I would be happy with whatever I got, ideally it would be QANTAS, even QANTASLink would be good.”

Fortunately, Mr Basu said English is the common language of international air traffic control, making it easy for him to secure a job anywhere.

With 'a lot' of simulator hours under his belt, plus some introductory flights, Mr Basu is wrapping up intensive flight training on the Gold Coast, flying Cessna 152 and 172 aircraft.

"My favourite single engine aircraft I have flown is the Fling, that was an amazing aircraft, but each flight has been great, in all types.”

With his first year of study complete, and his Diploma of Aviation, but another two years to come, Mr Basu said he has just started.

Topics:  aviation springfield usq

