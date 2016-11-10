Ardie Jonic streets ahead of the rest

HISTORY MAKER: Redbank Plains 14-year-old junior sedan racer Ardie Jonic, pictured with Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, has had a street in Bellbird Park named after him and is believed to be the youngest person in Australia to be bestowed with the honour.

FOURTEEN year-old Redbank Plains racing car driver Ardie Jonic is believed to be the youngest person in Australia to have a street named after him.

But don't be surprised if one day he has part of the Mt Panorama circuit named after him as well.

Ardie was humbled and thrilled when today a new street in the Ipswich suburb of Bellbird Park called Ardie Ct was unveiled in front of his proud father Adrian and grandparents Lubo and Surelle.

The rising junior sedan star, known as the 'Sonic Boom' for his racing prowess, did a lap of the street named in his honour in the Daihatsu Charade he races.

As the Grace Lutheran College student gazed up at the sign named after him, he said it made him reflect.

"It's a really nice feeling and an honour to have a street named after you and I thank Paul Tully and Ipswich City Council,” Ardie said.

"It makes me think about how I got here in life.

"I started racing when I was seven and I've had so much support from my grandad to help me get here, and my dad has helped me with a lot of things like taking my car out on his tow-truck.

"I've had so much unbelievable support from my family.”

He said his love of racing started at a young age.

"When I was six months old I got driven around in a tandem go-kart with my grandad, so ever since then,” he said.

"It's such a great feeling when you have that freedom to go as fast as you want on a track.

"I'd like to race V8 Supercars or Nascars in America.

"I really like Craig Lowndes,” he added when asked who he looked up to in motor sport.

"He seems like such a nice person to talk to and hang around with.

"And he's a phenomenal driver. I just love the clean way he drives.”

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, who has known Ardie since he was born and proposed the street naming, predicted Ardie would become a household name in motor racing in Australia and continue to do Ipswich proud.

"It is not often that young people are recognised but they are the future of Ipswich, Queensland and Australia,” Cr Tully said.

"So it's great for a young fella who has a brilliant career ahead of him to be properly recognised.

"This will give Ardie a great boost for the rest of his life to have a street named after him and I'd encourage other kids to aim for the stars.”

Junior sedan racing star Ardie Jonic does a lap of Ardie Ct in his Daihatsu Charade David Nielsen

Grandad Lubo, who already has Jonic Drive named after him in Goodna and whose Jonic Motors sponsors Ardie, said he was "very proud” of his grandson and spoke of his passion for racing.

"He's always loved it,” Lubo said.

"We've looked after him since he was a baby and he used to drive little electric cars and go-karts. I had a towing business and we used to drive wrecks in the backyard.

"We put him in quarter-midgets and he was that good they put him in senior class at nine instead of 12 and he beat everyone.

"Now he's in junior sedans (for ages 10 to 18) and he is such a good driver. He's fearless. Where everyone else hugs the centre he goes on the outside and does four or five laps on the outside and that's how he beats everyone.”

Ardie, who has 17 feature race wins to his credit, just won national junior competitor of the year for 2015/16 and is undefeated in five races this season. He has won the Tasmanian and Northern Territory titles and finished second in the national title.

Ardie said he had a simple philosophy about chasing his dreams and some wise advice for other young people pursuing their own goals.

"Just go for it,” he said.