Appeal may cost killer yearly review

A KILLER and rapist jailed indefinitely may miss his next yearly review because he is appealing the decision of his last review.

Mark Richard Lawrence has been jailed for more than 30 years. In 1983 he killed a fellow inmate at the Wolston Park Hospital and in 1990 he raped an inmate.

Lawrence was placed on an indefinite detention order that is reviewed every year.

In March 2016 the Queensland Supreme Court ruled Lawrence remained a danger to the community after hearing the yearly review in November 2015.

But Lawrence took the decision to the Court of Appeal, claiming he should have been released and placed on supervision. The court heard Lawrence's claims in September and have yet to make their decision.

But Lawrence's next review is scheduled for December 7.

Barrister for the Attorney-General, Jeffrey Rolls, said the mandatory review should be adjourned until after the appeal decision is made.

But Justice Martin Burns said he was concerned the yearly review must be held every year.

"Annual reviews are mandatory, so it should be dealt with,” he said.

"But I understand the logic of waiting for the appeal decision.”

Mr Rolls said he believed the Attorney-General would again submit that Lawrence should remain in prison.

Lawrence's barrister David Holliday said his client wanted the matter heard.

"My client is keen for a supervision order,” he said.

"It would be safe to say that he is keen for his day in court.”

Justice Burns ruled the matter be heard on December 7.

ARM NEWSDESK