Another store leaves Ipswich mall

SHUT DOWN: R.M. Williams in the Ipswich Mall has closed with Wednesday as their last day of trading.

SHOPPERS descended on R.M. Williams yesterday during a last minute fire sale before the sun set on the store's last day of trading.

For six years premium rural clothing brand R.M. Williams has marked the entry to the Ipswich City Square Mall.

Now it will be another empty shop front.

R.M.Williams CEO Raju Vuppalapati said the decision to close the Ipswich store came out of a review examining the business's footprint.

"The opening and closing of company owned stores will be an ongoing process for the brand," Mr Vuppalapati said.

For cattle buyer Liam Kirkwood the last minute sale was a chance to pick up some quality shirts at half price.

Mr Kirkwood only moved to Ipswich this year and said he enjoyed the convenience of being to go into the store to shop.

"I guess now I will just have to buy their clothes online," Mr Kirkwood said.

The store's closure means there is no R.M. Williams in the Ipswich area with the closest store at Garden City, Mount Gravatt, but according to Mr Vuppalapati that doesn't mean you won't see R.M. Williams products in the city.

"For locations that do experience store closures we will work closely with local stockists to ensure our loyal customers continue to get their favourite RM Williams products," he said.

Ipswich isn't the only city to lose R.M. Williams; the Warwick site closed last week.

Meanwhile, it's not the trend across the state; a brand new store has just been opened at Toowoomba and another one at Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast.

The Indooroopilly store has also re-opened following renovations.

This is the latest blow for the ailing CBD mall following the announcement that Woolworths will close on January 1 and won't be returning after the redevelopment.