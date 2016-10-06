And the road rule most commonly broken in Ipswich is ...

Maria Bowler (6 Likes) - Being tailgated when doing the speed limit, just about every day.

We asked our Facebook friends what was the road rule most commonly broken in Ipswich. Here's what they said, starting with the most popular comments.

Craig Greasley (38 Likes) - Keep left unless overtaking... Ipswich motorway every morning there is some peanut holding up everyone in the right lane. Kane Birch - And coming home! Dane George Grant - Oath, bra! Ilse Miller - One wonders if they think they are driving in Europe. So frustrating.

Ben Ward (14 Likes) - Everything. People can't merge or giveway at all, two near accidents within two days. One not giving way to the right at a roundabout, one just trying to merge on me.

Vikki Wright (10 Likes) - All of them! But to single one out, NO ONE knows what an indicator is!

Mick Wildermuth (8 Likes) - Merging onto the highway. Merge at the speed of the highway. Not at 40km!

Erin Waters (7 Likes) - I'm not sure if it is commonly broken in Ipswich or state wide but many seem to get confused at two or four way stop sign intersections. I find myself sitting there for minutes and not wanting to break the law and fail to give way by going in front of someone who is sitting there not knowing when to turn.

Neil Ridley (6 Likes) - No indicators. On mobile phones. Can't merge. Failure to use round abouts properly and on and on it goes.

Donna Whitehouse (5 Likes) - Where to start... use of indicators, giving way to the right on a rounsdabout, tailgating, speeding, using mobile phones but the one that stuns me is people don't even look to the right for oncoming traffic when entering a roundabout.

Annette Rawlings - Indicator, speeding, not giving way at roundabouts, using left lane UNLESS overtaking, using left lane if on a road with an 80k+ limit, cutting through chicanes on the wrong side of the road because too stupid to slow down and drive properly - just to name a few.

Andrew Purins - I swear people aren't "driving" when they are behind the wheel! Day dreaming , chatting , texting , singing, half asleep etc etc. But definetly not in control of their vehicle and aware of their surroundings in a safe manner. Wish I had a loud speaker to yell DRIVE!!!!!

Shona O'Donnell - I see people texting and talking on their phones on an almost daily basis. The days I don't are the ones I don't leave the house.

Kylie Neibling - Courtesy, not just Ipswich, Everywhere!

Mel Topia - Crossing double white lines to turn into driveways. Pine Mountain Rd is the worst!

Jenny Jackman - Not stopping at stop signs and running red lights. See it every morning on Redbank Plains Road.