And the best beauty therapist in Ipswich is ...

We asked our readers for their opinion on who's the best beauty therapist in Ipswich and you didn't hold back, giving more than 250 comments on the QT Facebook page that had the calculators and statisticians going into meltdown.

So many nominations were received that we could easily have made up a top 30, but there were several that you gave your likes to, including Tahlia Rogers, Mel Hooper, Tamara Thompson, Jessika Brigo, Amanda Coates and Megan Edge.

Tahlia Rogers from The Makeup Room was a popular choice with many and there were rave reviews from Kate Daly, Brooke Martin and Kelleigh Wallace.

Mel Hooper from Devine Brows and Beauty at Beauty on Teape was the "the absolute best" for Rosalie Dutton, Cody-Ellen Murray, Chantelle Cathie, with Mel Burford proclaiming: "This woman is an Artist!"

Tamara Thompson at Ella Bache was the preferred choice Maree Skinner, Samantha McGill and Becky Boyle.

For Jasmine Rowe, Jade Czernia and Chelsea Brigginshaw there was no one better than Jessika Brigo at B Indulged Lash, Brow & Skin Clinic with Rowe adding: "She is just amazing and does the BEST silk lashes in the world not to mention she absolutely SLAYS at brows! I can't sing enough praises for this lovely ladies awesome skills!"

Amanda Coates at B Ingulged was the go to beauty therapist for Michelle Cornwall, Shay Passier and Leigh George Howard.

On Megan Edge from Defining Edge at Beauty on Teape, Victoria Bates wrote: "I never knew eyebrows could receive so many compliments!"

There were also special mentions for Brooke Blacka Brooke's Bronzing, Stevie Lee at Giggles, Natasha Ball at Halo Hair and Beauty, Melissa Johnson at Ella Bache, Sang Ha from Sang's Day Spa and Kate Hill at Body Bare Beauty.

Congratulations to all our top placegetters who are keeping our city beauties in safe hands, and thanks to all our Facebookers for their comments.