TWO ambulances were called to Orion Lagoon at Springfield Central to assist a teenage girl this afternoon.

The teenager got into breathing difficulties and was pulled out of the water by lifesavers.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called and two ambulances, despatched at 12.20pm, attended to the girl and she is understood to be OK.

Ipswich residents are making the most of the city's pools as the temperature reached 34.9 degrees at 1.20pm.