37°
News

AMBULANCE RAMPING: No cure for the queue

Helen Spelitis
| 13th Jan 2017 9:00 AM
September 28, 2016.
September 28, 2016. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARAMEDICS are struggling to keep up with the number of calls for help from Ipswich residents and having five ambulances parked outside the hospital at any given time isn't helping.

Ambulance ramping is emerging as a major issue for Ipswich, labelled a 'Labor disease' by the state opposition.

Since September, when Ipswich paramedics broke their silence with a dire warning that ramping was putting lives at risk, the QT has been monitoring the number of ambulances parked outside the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department.

At any given time there has been about five ambulances parked at the hospital.

That's five ambulances that aren't available to answer Ipswich residents' calls; which are increasing by 5% each year, according to the Queensland Health Minister's office.

Twice in the past seven days health professionals have alerted the QT to a large number of ambulances ramped at Ipswich Hospital.

This week West Moreton Hospital and Health Service did not respond to questions about what actions it had taken since September to address ramping.

Instead West Moreton Chief Executive Sue McKee said in the past month, 80% of patients arriving by ambulance were 'off stretcher' within 30 minutes, after which paramedics can leave.

In November, only 73% of patients at Ipswich Hospital were 'off stretcher' within 30 minutes.

 

Monday January 9, 2017.
Monday January 9, 2017. Inga Williams

The Queensland Health state wide target is 90% within 30 minutes.

"Ipswich Hospital is a busy hospital servicing a growing catchment area," West Moreton Chief Executive Sue McKee said, when asked about ramping.

"As is appropriate, we treat the sickest patients first.

"Patients presenting with less serious, GP-type presentations may at times have to wait."

>>Ipswich ambo speaks out on ramping, risks his job

>>LETTER: Ambulance ramping places public at risk

United Voice union, the official union representing paramedics, said patients using ambulances and the emergency department for minor issues was compounding the problem - however, it's also blaming a lack of resources.

"Ramping is an ongoing problem at the Ipswich Hospital and the issue stems from an ongoing and long-term lack of resources," United Voice Queensland branch secretary Gary Bullock said.

"It's a growing community, and services haven't kept pace with the population growth."

 

January 12, 2017.
January 12, 2017. Helen Spelitis

Between January and June last year ambulance officers across Queensland spent 751 days 'ramped' at hospital emergency departments for longer than 30 minutes.

That's an improvement on the same figures from 2010-2011 when paramedics spent 1315 days standing around waiting.

But in 2013, under the LNP government, that figure dropped down to 318 days.

Shadow Health Minister John-Paul Langbroek said the government hadn't answered questions about solutions to ramping because it has none.

 

September 21, 2016.
September 21, 2016. David Nielsen

"Labor have no plans to address hospital ramping as the system slides into gridlock again," Mr Langbroek said.

"The people of Ipswich deserve a hospital service that doesn't leave them waiting on stretchers in a carpark for vital care.

"The return of ramping across Queensland hospitals is a policy failure of this Minister and the Palaszczuk Labor Government."

After facing criticism over its decision to close a dedicated children's section within the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department, West Moreton negotiated a deal with Queensland Health to increase the Emergency Department's budget by $5 million.

Last year, Queensland Health said that cash would be used to hire more staff and fund additional beds and the additional services, including triage nurses, were expected to be rolled out early this year.

West Moreton made no mention of these additional services in its response to questions about ramping.

Paramedics have previously told the QT the "easiest solution" would be to assign an emergency triage nurse to exclusively assess patients arriving by ambulance and increase the number of beds available in the emergency department.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ambulance ramping health ipswich hospital paramedics

Pauline Hanson wants "national ID" to stop welfare rorts

Pauline Hanson wants "national ID" to stop welfare rorts

PAULINE Hanson wants Australians to be forced to apply for identity cards, verified by their fingerprint, as part of a plan to crack down on Centrelink rorts.

Highway closed after horrific fatal truck and car crash

The collision occurred on the Brisbane Valley Highway at about 3am

Paramedics called to Ipswich after heat exposure

Extreme heat yesterday resulted in paramedics being called to two separate cases of suspected heat exposure.

QAS warns residents to be prepared for more hot conditions.

Fence, washing line damaged by runaway police car

Police report the car had been up the road on another job

Local Partners

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

Families reliant on medicinal marijuana are still unsure of their futures, as the state government remains uncompromising on granting amnesty.

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Six things to do this weekend

Enjoy a visit with Thomas and Friends at The Workshops Railway

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich.

Your guide to a great night out

The Village Festival in August featured Aussie music icons Mark Seymour and James Reyne.

Check out some live music in Ipswich this weekend

'Ipswich kids need to know where their food comes from'

Penny the chook is one of the real-life characters on Blue Gum Farm TV.

LIVE show set to give city slickers a taste of life on the land.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

A PROPERTY in Maleny has been transformed into a Hollywood-style movie set to film a trailer for a movie about the anti-bikie laws.

Busy year pays off as Taylor hits the screen

Musician Taylor Payne

Top 15 spot for The Jungle Talks

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

10 ACRES, 2 TITLES, LOADS OF EXTRAS!

266 Ellis and Jackson Road, Harrisville 4307

3 2 5 AUCTION

Proudly introducing this lovely property just on the outskirts of Harrisville Township. Consisting of 10 acres with 2 titles, this is a fantastic opportunity not...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

UNDER CONTRACT ALREADY WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... UNDER CONTRACT

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION with Future Zoning Potential

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

Views with a Country Lifestyle

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $399,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Golden Opportunity!

14 Goldenwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Whether you're sick of the hustle and bustle or looking for a dream investment, you can now make that dream a reality with this modern low set brick home...

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!