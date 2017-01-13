AMBULANCE RAMPING: No cure for the queue

PARAMEDICS are struggling to keep up with the number of calls for help from Ipswich residents and having five ambulances parked outside the hospital at any given time isn't helping.

Ambulance ramping is emerging as a major issue for Ipswich, labelled a 'Labor disease' by the state opposition.

Since September, when Ipswich paramedics broke their silence with a dire warning that ramping was putting lives at risk, the QT has been monitoring the number of ambulances parked outside the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department.

At any given time there has been about five ambulances parked at the hospital.

That's five ambulances that aren't available to answer Ipswich residents' calls; which are increasing by 5% each year, according to the Queensland Health Minister's office.

Twice in the past seven days health professionals have alerted the QT to a large number of ambulances ramped at Ipswich Hospital.

This week West Moreton Hospital and Health Service did not respond to questions about what actions it had taken since September to address ramping.

Instead West Moreton Chief Executive Sue McKee said in the past month, 80% of patients arriving by ambulance were 'off stretcher' within 30 minutes, after which paramedics can leave.

In November, only 73% of patients at Ipswich Hospital were 'off stretcher' within 30 minutes.

Monday January 9, 2017. Inga Williams

The Queensland Health state wide target is 90% within 30 minutes.

"Ipswich Hospital is a busy hospital servicing a growing catchment area," West Moreton Chief Executive Sue McKee said, when asked about ramping.

"As is appropriate, we treat the sickest patients first.

"Patients presenting with less serious, GP-type presentations may at times have to wait."

>>Ipswich ambo speaks out on ramping, risks his job

>>LETTER: Ambulance ramping places public at risk

United Voice union, the official union representing paramedics, said patients using ambulances and the emergency department for minor issues was compounding the problem - however, it's also blaming a lack of resources.

"Ramping is an ongoing problem at the Ipswich Hospital and the issue stems from an ongoing and long-term lack of resources," United Voice Queensland branch secretary Gary Bullock said.

"It's a growing community, and services haven't kept pace with the population growth."

January 12, 2017. Helen Spelitis

Between January and June last year ambulance officers across Queensland spent 751 days 'ramped' at hospital emergency departments for longer than 30 minutes.

That's an improvement on the same figures from 2010-2011 when paramedics spent 1315 days standing around waiting.

But in 2013, under the LNP government, that figure dropped down to 318 days.

Shadow Health Minister John-Paul Langbroek said the government hadn't answered questions about solutions to ramping because it has none.

September 21, 2016. David Nielsen

"Labor have no plans to address hospital ramping as the system slides into gridlock again," Mr Langbroek said.

"The people of Ipswich deserve a hospital service that doesn't leave them waiting on stretchers in a carpark for vital care.

"The return of ramping across Queensland hospitals is a policy failure of this Minister and the Palaszczuk Labor Government."

After facing criticism over its decision to close a dedicated children's section within the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department, West Moreton negotiated a deal with Queensland Health to increase the Emergency Department's budget by $5 million.

Last year, Queensland Health said that cash would be used to hire more staff and fund additional beds and the additional services, including triage nurses, were expected to be rolled out early this year.

West Moreton made no mention of these additional services in its response to questions about ramping.

Paramedics have previously told the QT the "easiest solution" would be to assign an emergency triage nurse to exclusively assess patients arriving by ambulance and increase the number of beds available in the emergency department.