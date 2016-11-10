Keep cool during today's temperature spike: Ambos

Ipswich is bracing for its hottest day since last summer with the mercury set to hit 38 degrees today.

Gatton is also expected to match that high while 37C is forecast for Esk and Laidley with Boonah reaching 35C.

The expected spike in the temperature has prompted a warning from Queensland Ambulance Service advising people to be alert to heat-related illness.

Symptoms to watch out for include headaches, nausea, cramps, fainting, excessive sweating, tiredness and dizziness.

People most at risk of suffering heat exposure are the elderly, babies, pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers and those who suffer pre-existing medical conditions or take certain medications.

To beat the heat, paramedics advise residents to drink plenty of water, wear light, loose cotton clothing and stay indoors or find a cool shady spot when the sun is at its hottest between 10am and 3pm.

The good news is that there might be some relief from the heat later in the day with the chance of an afternoon storm.