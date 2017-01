UPDATE: The driver of a ute is recovering in hospital after hitting a power pole and then crashing through two fences at Goonda this afternoon.

Police report that the single vehicle incident on Kingsford St near Queen St occurred at about 1.35pm.

Ambulance staff at the scene treated a male patient in his 40s for an arm injury.

He was later taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services crews have since left the area.

There were no reports of traffic delays along the route.