Amberley halts fire training

Gary Worrall
| 10th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
22 students graduated from the fire training course at RAAF Base Amberley. Photo: Contributed
22 students graduated from the fire training course at RAAF Base Amberley. Photo: Contributed

DESPITE independent reports clearing RAAF Amberley of contaminating water bores, use of chemical firefighting foam has been suspended.

Wing Commander Tony Blair, operational commander of RAAF Amberley, said currency training of firefighters using foam has been halted, along with maintenance checks of equipment.

While Amberley is home to the Air Force firefighting school, which will continue to operate, Wng Cmdr Blair said it also has its own firefighters, to deal with emergencies in the operational areas.

"As part of their job, our firefighters are required to undergo currency training, just like other members of the ADF,” said Wing Commander Blair.

"We have suspended our currency training, to remove the risk of any chemical contamination.”

Instead, firefighters are using water for their currency training, while maintenance checks of equipment are undertaken without any foam discharge, Wing Cmdr Blair said.

"However in the event of an emergency, our firefighters will firstly save lives, secondly put the fire out, and then we will clean up the area, to remove any chemicals and debris.”

The firefighting school, located on the base, has used a 'training foam' for instructing students, he said.

"It is basically dish washing liquid, to create the foam effect for teaching purposes, so if someone drives past and sees the foam sprayed, that is what is being used, the school has never used real foam.”

The previous fire training pad, used by the operational firefighters for currency training, was identified as a possible source of PFAS contamination, due to chemical build-up.

"The pad was demolished, and a new engineering building was built on the site, with the debris quarantined for safe disposal.”

In 2009, the RAAF replaced the previously used 3M foam with a new formulation known as Ansulite, which contains lower concentrations of the per- and polyfluoro alkyl substances (PFAS), including PFOS and PFOA.

Firefighting foams containing PFAS are routinely used at airports around the world.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  contamination firefighting raaf amberley

Amberley halts fire training

22 students graduated from the fire training course at RAAF Base Amberley. Photo: Contributed

RAAF Amberley has suspended use of chemical firefighting foam

