Amberley gets 'all clear'

A report has found there is not water contamination around RAAF Amberley

CONCERNS toxic firefighting chemicals contaminated bore water around Amberley have been debunked, with the release of an environmental safety report yesterday.

The interim report found trace levels of the per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), used in firefighting foams before 2009, in six water bores were below the level for drinking water quality.

Importantly for local graziers, the initial testing has given the 'all clear' for cattle and livestock, based on results from Oakey.

The studies at Oakey showed cattle and livestock had levels of contamination that posed no risk to human health.