Amberley crew love a show

TOP GUNS: Flight Lieutenants Rob Cousland (pilot) and Tim Middlemiss (WSO) are the RAAF Display Team, flying an F/A-18-F Super Hornet.

A MUCH-copied line from the movie Top Gun, refers to "a need... a need for speed”.

Flight Lieutenants Rob Cousland and Tim Middlemiss respectfully disagreed with Mr Cruise, as they put the finishing touches to a 30-minute acrobatic display ahead of the Townsville Airshow.

The dynamic duo are the RAAF's nominated "display crew” for the next two years, hurling an F/A-18-F Super Hornet around the sky, showcasing not only the aeroplane's dynamic capabilities, but also their own instinctive teamwork as pilot and navigator.

"Officially, I am the Weapons Systems Officer, or WSO, for the Super Hornet, but in the display routines I am keeping Robert informed of upcoming manoeuvres, to make sure he is ready to execute,” said Flt Lt Middlemiss.

"Display flying is very precise, it is all well and good to pull off a perfect barrel roll, but if you have overshot the display area by five kilometres, then no one has seen it.”

Flt Lt Cousland echoed his partner's thoughts, saying the precise nature of display flying can be more challenging than routine operations.

"It is very challenging, but very rewarding, it is intense, with small margins for error,” Flt Lt Cousland said.

Flt Lts Rob Cousland and Tim Middlemiss fine tune their display routine over Amberley. Gary Worrall

his is reflected in the preparations for the show, with the crew literally starting with a pen and paper to design a basic display.

"We look to showcase the dynamics of the aeroplane, and the transitions from one manoeuvre to the next,” Flt Lt Middlemiss said.

"Then we look at the specifics of the location, there might be a 'no fly' zone, for noise or some other reason, or we might have to work around a geographic feature, like a mountain.”

The goal at all times, the crew said, was to keep the aeroplane in full view of the crowd the whole time.

"They have come to see us put on a show, so we have to keep in contact with them.”

There are also three separate routines, for high, medium and low-level flight.

"We start with the high- level routine, get it right, and then move down to medium, and eventually the low-level display, before we are cleared to perform for the public.”

The other surprise is the amount of simulator time the crew puts in, to be ready for an airshow.

"We would do three to fours hours of simulator work for every hour of actual flight time,” Flt Lt Cousland said.

Ground crew are a vital part of the operations, Flt Lt Middlemiss said, and many of them are "great mates”.

"They work hard, especially on a four-week deployment, it is a privilege to work with them, I keep in touch with ex-members.”

When it came to getting the nod as the display crew, both said it was a case of "right place, right time”.

"It was not a reward for service or anything like that, the CO nominated us as the crew, and now, six weeks later we are ready for our first show,” Flt Lt Middlemiss said.

Both are long-term RAAF officers, with Flt Lt Cousland starting as a "direct entry” pilot officer, who has spent his entire career in "fast jets”.

"I was on 'classic' Hornets for three years, then I did an exchange with the US Navy, flying 'classic' and Super Hornets, they even let me do Carrier landings.

"The catapult launches are like being shot out of a gun, then you have to land, it is like a controlled crash.”

Flt Lt Middlemiss is an ADFA (Australian Defence Force Academy) graduate, who qualified as a navigator and was then selected for fast jets.

"I started on F-111s, then after a couple of ground postings I have done Super Hornets for five years.”

While they are a team for airshows, it is unusual for the pair to fly together in normal operations.

"It prevents 'private' communications developing, and ensures all of our practices are standardised in the squadron.” he said.