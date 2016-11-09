34°
Amberley Base gets the chemical all-clear

Gary Worrall
| 9th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Water bores around RAAF Amberley are safe for drinking.
Water bores around RAAF Amberley are safe for drinking.

Concerns toxic firefighting chemicals contaminated bore water around Amberley have been debunked, with the release of an environmental safety report yesterday.

The interim report found trace levels of the per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), used in firefighting foams before 2009, in six water bores were in the acceptable level for drinking water quality.

Importantly for local graziers, the initial testing has given the 'all clear' for cattle and livestock.

Studies at Oakey showed cattle and livestock had levels of contamination that posed no risk to human health "The results at two surface water sites were above the drinking water quality guideline, however all four were below the recreational water quality guideline, said a Defence spokesman.

"The surface water sites were not tested against the drinking water guideline, as they were not for human consumption," tthe spokesman said.

"Unlike Oakey, residents around Amberley use either town water or rainwater for drinking, and neither of those are involved."

The report also found traces of the chemicals at two water outlets from the base, the Warrill Creek sewage treatment plant, and the storm water outlet into the Bremer River.

"They both came in as safe for recreational water use, but not for drinking water."

The spokesman said a former firefighting training area was identified as the 'most likely' source of the contamination.

"This area has since been demolished and a new building is now in its place."

A more detailed final study would be undertaken in 2017, the spokesman said, to determine the total exposure of the district to the chemicals.

"We will follow up with a comprehensive test in 2017, it will look closer at a lot more areas, including neighbouring water bores."

The reports were ordered after it was found the chemicals, known as PFOS and PFOA, were present in ground water and soil around Oakey and Williamtown bases.

The spokesman said the water table around Amberley was much deeper than at Williamtown, near Newcastle.

"The soil here is also different, it has a high clay content, which traps the chemicals."

Oakey properties also use bore water for drinking, making any contamination more serious.

"Where properties around any RAAF base use bore water for drinking, the RAAF provides bottled water for residents."

The spokesman said it was 'still important' any contamination be cleaned up, with rehabilitation work already underway at Oakey and Williamtown.

The next round of studies would determine the next base scheduled for clean up activities, with 12 bases identified as possible contamination sites.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bore water firefighting ipswich oakey contaminated water raaf base amberley

Amberley Base gets the chemical all-clear

