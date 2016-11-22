30°
Almost 8500 Ipswich residents waiting for dental treatment

Sherele Moody
| 22nd Nov 2016 6:01 AM
A boy has his teeth checked by the dentist.
A boy has his teeth checked by the dentist. Sarah Harvey

IPSWICH has one of the longest public dental waiting lists in the state.

ARM Newsdesk analysis of Queensland Health data reveals there are 8459 people waiting for dental care in the West Moreton region.

The region has the fifth longest wait list of the state's 16 health regions, the August 31 statistics show.

The data reveals that only 3% of the 291 West Moreton patients on the priority list and 10% of the region's 21 public clinical assessment patients are waiting longer than the preferred timeframe for treatment.

However, every one of the 8118 general patients and the 29 general anesthetic patients are waiting within the given timeframe.

 

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service chief executive Sue McKee said waiting lists were monitored regularly and resources were allocated appropriately to keep the lists under control.

"West Moreton HHS remains one of the state's best performing dental services," she said.

"Since 2014, oral health has received additional funding which has been used in a mixed model of employing extra staff and outsourcing to the private sector.

"This ensures patients do not wait longer than the clinically recommended wait times across all our waiting lists." - ARM NEWSDESK

Federal funding cut may bite into our dental services

OUR region's public dental services could be cut if a mooted Federal Government funding change gets the green light.

Health Minister Cameron Dick says Queensland will be short-changed about $22 million if Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pushes ahead with replacing the National Partnership Agreement on Adult Public Dental Services and the Child Benefits Schedule with the proposed Child and Adult Public Dental Scheme.

Mr Turnbull needs the Senate to pass the legislation that seeks to transfer responsibility for the provision of dental services entirely to the state and territories.

"This will, for the first time, introduce a cap that would effectively deliver a $200 million a year reduction on the schemes it has been designed to replace," Mr Dick said.

"Should this scheme be implemented, once the cap is reached, the full liability for providing additional dental services would fall upon the state budget."

Mr Dick said the funding shortfall for Queensland could be $22 million and this could hurt regional and rural public oral health services quite hard.

"While dental services in our urban areas will be affected, we know these cuts will be felt hardest in our regional and rural communities," Mr Dick said.

"There is no question these cuts will put at risk the dental health of communities across Queensland, especially in regional and rural areas."

A Queensland Health spokesman said Commonwealth funding supported 20% of all public dental activity in the state last financial year.

"If Commonwealth funding for Queensland is reduced, there is a risk waiting times for public oral health services will increase for Queenslanders," the spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley said her government would invest $2.1 billion in the Child and Adult Public Dental Scheme.

"The CAPDS would be the largest-ever Commonwealth investment to the states and territories to provide frontline public dental services," the spokeswoman said.

Categories explained

# General care refers to routine dental care including preventive care, scaling and cleaning, fillings, extractions and dentures. Treatment to be completed within two years is preferred.

# Clinical assessment includes a brief examination by a dentist, dental specialist or dental prosthetist to determine what waiting list is appropriate for the patient. Assessment within one month is desirable.

# Priority care includes specialised dental care related to medical conditions as well as orthodontics, oral surgery and oral pathology.

Source: Queensland Department of Health

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  dental waiting lists oral health queensland department of health sue mckee west moreton hospital and health service

