Alleged puppy farm animals cost RSPCA $2000 a day

Emma Clarke
25th Jan 2017 1:00 PM

AN animal welfare organisation is spending upwards of $2000 a day caring for animals seized from an alleged puppy farm.

RSPCA Wacol officers have spent more then $29,000 treating 81 dogs seized from on a remote property at Glenarbon last week.

The 81 dogs and pups, and 10 cats and kittens were treated for hook worm, ring worm and fleas when they were first taken into care. The bill is rapidly rising.

The animals cost $2000 a day to be cared for while at the RSPCA shelter and until the owner forfeits the animals, the cost will continue to rise.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said the fate of the animals would be unclear until the matter was settled in court.

"We're hoping at least some of the animals will be signed over by the end of the week," he said.

"The initial cost when they first came in was unfortunately massive.

"We'd like for them all to be signed over, but in reality that's not going to happen, (the owner) sees them as his livelihood."

Mr Beatty said the rehabilitation process was already well under way for the animals and none had died or been put down while in RSPCA care.

"They're a lot better than when they first came in," he said.

Goondiwindi detectives executed a search warrant on the land on January 16, uncovering a number of carcasses amid a network of dog chains tethering weak, dehydrated and starving dogs whose ribs protruded from their bodies.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  puppy farm rspca

