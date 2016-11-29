Are these the worst Christmas gifts ever?

Darren Hallesy Full Profile Login to follow

Ever got a Christmas present and had to fake a smile saying "Oh, just what I wanted" while already thinking how much you can get for it down at Cash Converters?

Be honest, we've all been there, and here's some of the worst Christmas gifts ever invented to get you in the mood for the season of goodwill.

The Pet Petter: The purr-fect gift for those who don't like to touch their pets through fear of allergies or fleas…or perhaps the acutely lazy pet owner.

Dream Griddle: What could be better than being woken to the smell of fresh bacon, eggs and pancakes? This alarm clock with built in frying surface has the answer!

Regift Jumper: The jumper that is ready to be regifted. If you get one, it means whoever gave it to you REALLY doesn't like you.

Potty Putter: Why waste time on the dunny when you could be improving your Golf game? Here's the answer. Just make sure you wash your hands afterwards.

Thumb Wars: Take your digit battles to the next level and sort out your differences in the ring!

* Editor's note: One of these products is actually real. Can you guess which one? If you said something regarding sitting on the dunny and swinging your putter, you'd be right.