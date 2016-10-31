Ales well for charity, thanks to Beer Festival

IT WAS a case of 'ales well that ends well' for local charity ALARA, thanks to the annual Craft Beer Festival at the Yamanto Tavern.

With a healthy crowd rolling in the doors to sample a huge selection of beers and ciders, ALARA was again the supported charity.

Chris Schmidt, venue manager for the Yamanto Tavern, said the pub's parent company, ALH, has a long standing relationship with ALARA and the Children's Hospital Foundation.

"The Yamanto Tavern sponsors ALARA, while ALH does fundraising for the Children's Hospital Foundation we have a gold coin donation to enter, it is split equally between the twogroups," Mr Schmidt said.

"We expect to have over 300 people come through the doors today, so that will help both charities."

Judy Dickson, executive manager of ALARA, said the group was fundraising to upgrade the Dingley Dell art gallery.

"It was gifted to us by the Ipswich Painters, Potters and Craft Society in 2012, when the members retired," Ms Dickson said.

"We are doing renovations and upgrades, it has to be brought up to standard, now we are doing the kitchen and bathroom, to bring it up to our standard."

Ms Dickson said the gallery gives ALARA service participants a space to show their works.

"Many of our participants are involved in art works, but it is not just for those with a disability, it is a space where any artist can show their work."

Ms Dickson said the Yamanto Tavern's support was vital to ALARA's efforts.

"They have been great, they sponsor us and support our fundraising with events like today."