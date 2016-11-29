Aldi confirms opening date of new Ipswich store

NEW STORE: The Aldi signage at Brassall shopping centre will come down on December 14 when the new store opens.

IN two weeks Ipswich will be able to boast having six Aldi stores and to mark the occasion exclusive 'special buy' discounts will be on offer.

The discount German supermarket is preparing to open the doors on its new store at Brassall, about a month ahead of schedule.

Aldi had initially expected to be unveiling the refurbished Brassall store, now in the spot vacated by IGA in May, early next year.

Instead the company has confirmed December 14 as the first day of trading.

The store will be run by a team of about 20 local employees and the grocery giant giving Coles and Woolworths a run for their money has spared no expense on the fit out.

New features shoppers can look forward to include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays and bigger, energy efficient chillers.

New registers have also been brought in and the entire store is fitted with energy efficient lighting.

Aldi already has stores at Riverlink, Booval, Redbank, Yamanto and Springfield.

A spokesperson for Aldi said it was "committed to offering high quality products at unbeatable value" and the money out laid on the Brassall store wouldn't affect those prices.

"ALDI Brassall has been purpose-built with new innovations that will offer an enhanced shopping experience for our customers with better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling," the spokesperson said.

Who is actually cheaper at Brassall?

Cooked Aussie tiger prawns

Woolworths: $26 per kg

Aldi: $24.99 per kg

Cadbury Christmas stocking

Woolworths: $5 each

Aldi: $3.99

Gourmet sausages

Woolworths: $6-

Aldi: $4.99

Salmon fillets

Woolworths: $26- per kg (Fresh Tasmanian salmon with skin)

Aldi: $29.96 per kg (Almare fillets with middle eastern rub)

Brie and camembert cheeses

Woolworths: $5.60 for 250 grams, $22.40 per kg

Aldi: $4.49 for 200 grams, $22.45 per kg

** Prices taken from the latest specials catalogue from Woolworths and Aldi