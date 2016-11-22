ALARA boosts security with grant

Julian, Drew, Kaylene and Anthony work on the edible kitchen garden at ALARA

LOSING some much-loved outdoor furniture in a daring robbery was the catalyst for disability support group ALARA QLD to apply for a Safer Queensland Commuinty Grant.

Supported by Suncorp and the Queensland Police Service (QPS), the grants hep communities reduce crime and improve road safety.

Judy Dickson, Executive Manager of ALARA QLD, said the Salisbury Street site was robbed of plants and outdoor furniture in July, leaving participants in the centre's programs upset and frustrated.

"The outdoor furniture included a heavy timber seat that was being refurbished by the woodworking group, as well as plants from the outdoor edible kitchen garden," Ms Dickson said.

"The garden not only teaches skills in caring for the plants, but the produce is used in cooking programs here."

Ms Dickson said the Yamanto police and the Crime Prevention Unit helped identify areas ALARA could improve security.

"With the help of the grant, we have upgraded our external security, to make our participants feel safer.

"This is a wonderful initiative, it has improved our security, and it also gives a greater sense of security to our neighbours."