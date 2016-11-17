30°
News

Airbags cause injury in morning crash

Andrew Korner
| 17th Nov 2016 12:45 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARAMEDICS were called to a crash in Ipswich this morning after one of the passengers sustained injuries as a result of an airbag being deployed.

Police said two vehicles collided at the corner of Cyprus and Hill Sts at North Ipswich about 8.30am.

Paramedics treated one person with what was initially reported as multiple airbag injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service later confirmed that one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say the crash site was cleared about 9.30am.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  north ipswich traffic crash

BREAKING: Dead armed robber's identity revealed

BREAKING: Dead armed robber's identity revealed

Police find stolen items in car of dead Redbank Plains man

'Meningococcal, you hit my son like a wrecking ball'

Five-month-old fighting deadly meningococcal disease

Prominent duo tipped for LNP in Lockyer

CONTENDER: Laidley senior sergeant and Lockyer Valley councillor Jim McDonald is a strong chance in the upcoming LNP pre-selection for Lockyer.

Jim McDonald and Linton Brimblecombe are hot tips for pre-selection

There are lessons to be learnt in US elections

Community

Letter

Local Partners

120 Swickers workers get welcome to Ipswich barbecue

Hundreds of pigs processed on first day of operations

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow.

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Lazy Eye to pocket black at Mail

Lazy Eye will play the Royal Mail Hotel Friday, November 25.

Expect grits and gravy of a great blues performance

Where to get more information on Centrelink changes

Some seniors might have to rethink their financial future.

Seminar to help those confused about new policy

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday.

Check out the city's live entertainment this weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

YOU can’t help but feel the magic woven into the very DNA of this charming Harry Potter spin-off.

Lazy Eye to pocket black at Mail

Lazy Eye will play the Royal Mail Hotel Friday, November 25.

Expect grits and gravy of a great blues performance

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

LOGAN singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday.

Check out the city's live entertainment this weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

MOTIVATED OWNER SAYS &quot;SELL&quot;

9 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers From...

BUYER WITH LONG TERM CONTRACT UNABLE TO PROCEED - AVAILABLE AGAIN - DON'T MISS OUT A SECOND TIME Ask the agent for more details TWO SPACIOUS LEVELS !! LIVE...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $500,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

Absolute Perfection

4 Boettcher Ave, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000...

If you are looking for a quality lowset home in a sought after area, which represents perfection in every way, then this property is a must to see and is packed...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land PHONE AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS FULL ... Prices start from...

PHONE AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS FULL TURN KEY HOUSE & LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE FROM $332,000 OR SPEAK TO THE AGENT...

Offices or Medical Suite Ipswich CBD

Unit 3/18 Limestone Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial andbull; Well appointed suite in professional hub - vacant ready to move ... $299,000 (GST...

andbull; Well appointed suite in professional hub - vacant ready to move in andbull; Reception with waiting area, 2 consulting rooms with wash basins andbull; ...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $475,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - ... $326,857

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - $170,500 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

Scenic Rim stunner goes under the hammer

Vast Range views come with rural property

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!