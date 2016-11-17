Airbags cause injury in morning crash

PARAMEDICS were called to a crash in Ipswich this morning after one of the passengers sustained injuries as a result of an airbag being deployed.

Police said two vehicles collided at the corner of Cyprus and Hill Sts at North Ipswich about 8.30am.

Paramedics treated one person with what was initially reported as multiple airbag injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service later confirmed that one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say the crash site was cleared about 9.30am.