Chance of afternoon storm for Ipswich

IPSWICH has a 40% chance of seeing storm activity this evening as the area wilts under temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s.

Forecaster Andrew Bufalino said the current storm activity between Allora and Oakington, which dumped over 25mm of rain in an hour this afternoon, had a 40% chance of rolling down the Great Dividing Range towards Ipswich.

Instead, Mr Bufalino said it was more likely to either stay in the 'elevated areas', or possibly move eastwards towards Darlington and Beaudesert.

"There is a potential over the next couple of hours for the storm to move towards Ipswich," Mr Bufalino.

"If there is no movement in the next one or two hours, then it is highly unlikely to reach Ipswich today."

However Mr Bufaliono did not rule heavy weather for the Ipswich area in the coming days, saying storms were most likely on Saturday and Sunday.

"There is potential for heavy rainfall those days given the high humidity," he said.

Despite the chance of a storm reaching Ipswich this evening being low, Mr Bufalino still suggests monitoring the online storm warning summary, in case the cell did begin moving to the northeast.