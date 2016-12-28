30°
Accused's friends join mourners for boy, 9

Trenton Akers, Madura McCormack, Nathan Torpey and Kate Kyriacou The Courier-Mail | 28th Dec 2016 6:22 AM
Josiah Sisson, 9, died in hospital today.Source:News Corp Australia
Josiah Sisson, 9, died in hospital today.Source:News Corp Australia

THERE have been emotional scenes south of Brisbane as friends of an accused drink-driver join mourners at the scene where a nine-year-old boy was fatally injured.

Josiah Sisson, 9, died in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital yesterday afternoon when his family made the heart-wrenching decision to turn off his life support.

He had been looking at Christmas lights in Rholanda Court, Springwood, with his family on Christmas Night when struck by an out-of-control car driven by alleged drink-driver Adrian Murray, who lives in the street.

As mourners gathered in the street this evening they were joined by friends of Murray.

Friends of the accused driver console mourners for Josiah Sisson, 9, in Springwood this evening. Pic: Madura McCormack
Friends of the accused driver console mourners for Josiah Sisson, 9, in Springwood this evening. Pic: Madura McCormack

Both groups were seen crying and hugging each other as Murray's friends appeared to apologise.

Earlier, Sisson family friend and pastor at the family's church Peter Field said the family believed in the power of forgiveness.

"They are now processing this and they are moving forward," he said.

No charges have been laid against Murray at this stage.

Family friends and churchgoers, including a nurse who tried to resuscitate the boy, have come to the Springwood street to grieve for Josiah.

Members of the congregation were seen laying bouquets of flowers, and holding on to each other for support as they grieved outside the home.

Josiah's father Carl is a pastor at the Potters House church in Redbank Plains.

A woman in the group of mourners approached the residents of the home for a bucket of soapy water and is now scrubbing the footpath where Josiah lay bleeding on Christmas Night.

Alleged drink-driver Adrian Murray is yet to be charged. Pic: Liam Kidston Source:News Corp Australia
Alleged drink-driver Adrian Murray is yet to be charged. Pic: Liam Kidston Source:News Corp Australia

EARLIER:

THE alleged driver of a car that ­ploughed into a ­little boy looking at Christmas lights with his family screamed in dismay and told onlookers he wanted to die as the child lay injured on the ground, witnesses claim.

One family's Christmas Day celebrations turned to tragedy when their nine-year-old son was run over and left critically injured by driver Adrian Murray, who was yet to be charged last night despite early police investigations indicating he had alcohol in his system.

Police officers from the Forensic Crash Unit today returned to the scene of the crash at Rholanda Cres and Jardine Dr, Springwood. It is understood officers are doorknocking residents of the two streets seeking witnesses and footage.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in a critical condition at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, and a family friend said his parents had not left his side.

"There's a whole group of people grieving and they're the ones who need help … I'm here to support them," she said, ­describing the boy as a "kind and loving soul".

He was out looking at Christmas lights with his siblings on Rholanda Crescent, Springwood, south of Brisbane, at 7.30pm on Sunday when it is alleged Mr Murray failed to negotiate a turn on Jardine St and hit a parked car before striking the young boy.

A Springwood woman told how she and her partner ran to the scene after hearing a bang and screams.

"The scene was horrific," Paula Matthews said.

"When I arrived, the driver was walking away from the little boy, screaming.

"He sat in the front yard and stayed there and we stood by him in case he ran.

"My partner heard the driver saying he wished he could die."

Mr Murray's neighbour Lin Stiles' home was damaged in the crash and she witnessed the awful scenes.

"It was terrible. The mum (of the boy) threw up in our garden and the dad just kept trying to talk to his son but Mum was hysterical," she said.

"It didn't look good. He was bleeding a lot from his head and multiple body parts. One of his arteries had to be stopped so he wouldn't bleed out from his leg."

Forensic Crash Unit investigators questioned Mr Murray at his home yesterday and police told The Courier-Mail initial investigations indicated he had been ­driving under the influence of alcohol.

Additional reporting Clare Armstrong

Topics:  drink-driving editors picks

THERE have been emotional scenes as friends of an accused drink-driver join mourners at the scene where a nine-year-old boy was fatally injured.

