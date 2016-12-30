Accused drink driver facing 14 years in jail for boy's death

The driver accused of causing the death of a nine-year-old boy on Christmas Day is facing the possibility of 14 years in jail.

Adrian Murray was charged yesterday after allegedly running over Josiah Sisson while the Redbank Plains boy was out looking at Christmas lights with his family.

Police claim the 24-year-old was drunk behind the wheel when Josiah was struck at the intersection of Jardine St and Rholanda Cres at Springwood just after 7pm.

It is further alleged that the car continued through a hedge, struck a large water tank and then into a house on Rholanda Cres.

Josiah Sisson Channel 9

Josiah died in hospital on Tuesday, two days after the fatal collision.

A person convicted of dangerous driving causing death while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Murray was granted bail after police met with him at the Beenleigh Police Station early yesterday.

He has been issued with a notice to appear on February 14.

Prior to his arrest Murray attended a memorial service with the Josiah's family on Wednesday night after being invited to attend.

Josiah's family are members of Potters Christian church at Redbank Plains, a community that prides itself on forgiveness.