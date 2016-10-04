A taste of Mexico in Ipswich

WELL into their second year of trading, Montezuma's at Riverlink in Ipswich is proving to be a very popular dining destination for locals.

Tina and Terry Bartholomai, co-owners of the Ipswich franchise, are delighted with the popularity of the restaurant.

"It is a place for all ages, it is bright, colourful and just a fabulous family location.

"Ipswich absolutely loves Mexican food,” Mr Bartholomai said.

It had been around a decade since a Mexican restaurant was in Ipswich, a location popular with the Bartholomai family.

"When the local restaurant closed we would go to Montezuma's in Brisbane.

"It was an easy decision when we found out that Montezuma's were looking for a franchise owner for Ipswich, we saw the opportunity and took it,” he said.

While Terry maintains a regular job as an engineer in the aviation industry he is hands on with the business, found in the kitchen.

Tina is front of house and is at home in that role.

"She loves to chat with people and makes customers feel very welcome.

"We want it to be a relaxed and warm place to come to.

"We have a diverse menu and the meals a mild.

"In fact everything is mild to start with and if a customer wants it to be more spicy then we can do that. Mexican food is flavoursome and they appeal to a wide range of tastes,” he said.

With most of the meals being gluten free and many of the meals catering for vegan and vegetarian, it provides a good selection of meals.

Enchiladas, corn based and Burrito, flour based, are both very popular.

"I would say that the number one Montezuma's Delight is the most popular meal on the menu, lots of colour and flavour.”

Montezuma's at Riverlink offer both take away and dine in options.

To wash it down there are 22 different beers on sale, featuring many authentic Mexican ales.

In addition they have 20 different tequilas.