27°
News

A taste of Mexico in Ipswich

Firm Focus by QT columnist Ashley Jones | 4th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
MUY DELICIOSO: Montezuma's Riverlink franchisees Tina and Terry Bartholomai.
MUY DELICIOSO: Montezuma's Riverlink franchisees Tina and Terry Bartholomai. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WELL into their second year of trading, Montezuma's at Riverlink in Ipswich is proving to be a very popular dining destination for locals.

Tina and Terry Bartholomai, co-owners of the Ipswich franchise, are delighted with the popularity of the restaurant.

"It is a place for all ages, it is bright, colourful and just a fabulous family location.

"Ipswich absolutely loves Mexican food,” Mr Bartholomai said.

It had been around a decade since a Mexican restaurant was in Ipswich, a location popular with the Bartholomai family.

"When the local restaurant closed we would go to Montezuma's in Brisbane.

"It was an easy decision when we found out that Montezuma's were looking for a franchise owner for Ipswich, we saw the opportunity and took it,” he said.

While Terry maintains a regular job as an engineer in the aviation industry he is hands on with the business, found in the kitchen.

Tina is front of house and is at home in that role.

"She loves to chat with people and makes customers feel very welcome.

"We want it to be a relaxed and warm place to come to.

"We have a diverse menu and the meals a mild.

"In fact everything is mild to start with and if a customer wants it to be more spicy then we can do that. Mexican food is flavoursome and they appeal to a wide range of tastes,” he said.

With most of the meals being gluten free and many of the meals catering for vegan and vegetarian, it provides a good selection of meals.

Enchiladas, corn based and Burrito, flour based, are both very popular.

"I would say that the number one Montezuma's Delight is the most popular meal on the menu, lots of colour and flavour.”

Montezuma's at Riverlink offer both take away and dine in options.

To wash it down there are 22 different beers on sale, featuring many authentic Mexican ales.

In addition they have 20 different tequilas.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  better business, firm focus, ipswich, montezuma's mexican restaurant, riverlink shopping centre

QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Once a week, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

Less in the bank for Ipswich child safety centres' budget

RECORD SPEND: Minister Shannon Fentiman says a record $1 billion will be spent on family services.

Funding cut for three child safety centres in Ipswich

Ipswich's pride in classic rides

ONE OF A KIND: Indian Motorcycles will be part of a display at the Ipswich Historical Society's Cooneana Heritage Centre.

Vintage motorcycles on display for Golden Jubilee Festival

Ultimate blind dinner date to help guide dogs

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland. Freemasons Ian Brown and Jim Williams with caterer Gabby Bell and guide dog Barry.

Masons raise money for Guide Dogs Qld

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Three ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich

PROST: Oktoberfest is celebrated world-wide and this year Ipswich is getting on board.

Head out or make your own fun this month

Latest deals and offers

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

A PHOTOGRAPHER is reportedly being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint because he posed as a policeman.

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

GREAT VALUE !! GREAT HOME !!

32 Child Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 2 $265,000

This property is solid as a rock, build with hardwood timber and sits on concrete posts on a corner 615M2 allotment with side access, and beautiful rear views from...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers...

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $325,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

24/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $173,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

23/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $190,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

22/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $201,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

21/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $210,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

28/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $215,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Expert shares six dos and don'ts for those building a home

Builder spills the dos and don't of building your home.

BUILDING a new home can be a complex process.

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing