A new way of staying in the loop

Andrew Korner
| 7th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
NEW IDEA: As you read today's QT we are preparing to bring you the first official dose of "This Week” on QTV.
NEW IDEA: As you read today's QT we are preparing to bring you the first official dose of "This Week" on QTV.

OVER the past few weeks there has been a fair bit of work going on behind the scenes at the QT and at the University of Southern Queensland.

In between putting the paper and the website together, APN editorial director Bryce Johns, USQ broadcast media lecturer Dr Ashley Jones and his team, and yours truly, have been busy cooking up a new way of delivering your weekly dose of Ipswich headlines.

After some deliberation, "QTV” (Queensland Times TV) is the concept we've come up with.

It involves a collaboration between the Queensland Times' team of reporters and USQ's talented young broadcast media students, who will translate what's been happening in print and online and turn it into a TV news program.

The show will take a half dozen of the best news stories from the week, adding in a healthy dose of sport and a dash of reader feedback to keep you up to date with what's been going on in Ipswich.

After having a good crack at a pilot version of the show last weekend we realised there are just a few little issues we need to iron out before getting the show the way we envisioned it.

As you read today's QT we are preparing to bring you the first official dose of "This Week” on QTV.

Make sure you keep an eye out for the show on our website, qt.com.au, this Saturday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editorial, opinion, qtv, usq

