A little help for club with heart

Ashleigh Howarth | 19th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
CHEERS: Peter High and Lyndsay Hil enjoy a cold beer at Club Oxley.
CHEERS: Peter High and Lyndsay Hil enjoy a cold beer at Club Oxley. Inga Williams

THE decline in numbers of people playing lawn bowls is an issue which is facing hundreds of clubs right around the country, including many here in the south-west region.

Less people are heading to their local bowls club for an afternoon roll and a cold beverage, meaning less money is coming through the doors leaving these establishments struggling to survive.

Club Oxley is certainly feeling the pinch, and this added pressure has prompted their committee to think outside the square so they can ensure the facility stays open well into the future.

"We have done it very hard in the past, especially after surviving two floods and going through the hardship of rebuilding,” Club Oxley member Lindsay Hill said.

"We done it because we love the club and want to see it continue to thrive.

"But now we face the dilemma of getting more people in the doors, so we want to let the community know we have all the facil- ities right here to make the club a real community hub.

"We have a large hall which can seat up to 150 people which is perfect for any local groups who are looking for a regular meeting place.

"It is also perfect for functions like birthday parties, engagement parties and we have even had a wedding reception here.

"We already have a number of groups who meet here on a regular basis. We have yoga classes on a Monday night, dance classes on Tuesdays, bingo on Wednesday and Thursday nights and barefoot bowls on a Friday night.

"But we would like to see more people and groups come in and utilise the space we have here.

"We also have the greens where we can play not only lawn bowls, but also gateball, croquet and other games that won't damage the greens.

"As you can see we have a wonderful facility here. It has a lot going for it, but we need more people power.”

With many of the club's committee members beginning to retire, Mr Hill said they are desperately looking for some new faces to help take the club into the future.

"We need some new faces on our committee to help ensure the club can continue to grow and operate into the future,” he said.

”The club has been open since 1964 and we want to see it survive.”

If you would like to talk to the club about helping them out, phone 33794307.

