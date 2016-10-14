A-League recruit coup for Ipswich club

THE Ipswich Knights have achieved a major coup for the 2017 Brisbane Premier League season, signing former A-League player Graham Ross.

The successful national level goalkeeper, mentor and businessman will join Knights stalwart Danny Wilson as a co-coach of the Bundamba-based club's top side.

"I have got a lot of respect for Danny over the years,'' Ross said.

"He's a really good guy and has got a good football brain, and I thought we would work well together.''

Ross is a high-achieving Queensland sportsman, having played national league for the Brisbane Strikers.

He's also been an integral part of the Lions' recent successes in the Brisbane Premier League and national FFA Cup competitions.

Ross, 48, seized on the opportunity to form a new coaching partnership with Wilson after former head coach Stewart Drinkeld stood down for family reasons.

"I think the Brisbane Premier League needs a strong Ipswich presence in it,'' Ross said.

"They (the Knights) have probably underachieved for a few years now.

"I certainly don't want to disrespect any of the past players or coaches but the competition needs a very strong Ipswich outfit.

"I've been looking from the outside for a number of years and always thought at some stage I wouldn't mind a crack at it.''

Ross is heavily involved with the Nike teamwear agency for Queensland with a company called Red Lion Football that runs international football tours. He has connections to the United Kingdom.

"It's getting busier and busier so it's hard to fit it all in,'' Ross said of his work demands. "That's why I had a year off last year.

"I probably turned down a couple of other clubs because I couldn't really commit full-on to a head coaching role. But when Danny contacted me and discussed the set-up that we could put in place in here - with co-coaching and Danny assisting me if I had to be away - then it sounded perfect.''

The former professional footballer had previous ties with Ipswich when he played for Coalstars before progressing to higher levels.

He's also watched Ipswich teams closely for a number of years through his successes at Lions and clubs like Mt Gravatt and Capalaba.

"The main thing for me is looking at good challenges and never taking a job where you are at the top of the tree and you have all the facilities and all the money,'' Ross said.

"Lions might look like that but when I took them over, they were in Div 1, and they were coming off the Roar period (joining the A-League) so there wasn't a lot of money and everything.

"It was about getting them promoted and getting them back on track, which they certainly are now.

"It was the same at Mt Gravatt. They were Div 1 when I took over and Capalaba had never been up either.''

After growing up in Townsville, Ross moved to Brisbane in 1987.

He joined Brisbane City after a stint overseas following school.

Ross had three seasons with former Ipswich club Coalstars before moving onto Rochedale and continuing his impressive football journey up to A-League level.

The successful businessman has more than 13 years coaching experience.

That includes six years as head coach at Lions, helping take the club's top team from Division 1 to the Brisbane Premier League.

He also had three years at Capalaba as a first-team coach and a period at Mt Gravatt, where he shared in promotion and premiership successes.

Another valuable stage of his career was two years as goalkeeper coach with A-League club Gold Coast United.

"I got a bit of experience at that level and came back into the Lions after that,'' he said.

Ross played his last game in the premier league for Capalaba aged 42.

He remains attracted to football.

"I've probably tried to walk away from it a few times and it drags you back in when it's in your blood,'' he said.

"I enjoy coaching.

"I've had some good success with the clubs I've been at. I've been lucky to be able to get success everywhere I've been so it's been good.

"The Lions period has been excellent. It all came together.

"The FFA Cup last season where we made the final 16 and played Perth, that was a good experience; to be able to give local players that opportunity to play at that level.

"It's been a good ride all the way through.''

Key appointment

Ipswich Knights co-coach Graham Ross.

Football highlights: Playing national league for Brisbane Strikers, goalkeeper coach for A-League club Gold Coast United, successful coaching stints with Lions, Mt Gravatt and Capalaba.

Most rewarding part of coaching: "It's all about the players for me. It's all about players getting success and instilling in them that work ethic and if they work hard, then they can achieve. And that's always rewarding when you stick by a player and they get success at the end.''

Toughest part: "These days, it's probably the player psychology of it all. In the old days, you'd get a kick up the backside and you get on with it. These days, players are different. It's working out how each player ticks.''

How relax away from football: Spending time with wife Natalie and their three children.